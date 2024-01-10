Helio smart ring designed to help support athletic performance

Budget smartwatch maker Amazfit has unveiled the Helio Ring, a smart wearable that's designed to monitor the health metrics that athletes need to maximize performance.

Heath-tracking smart rings seem to be having their time in the tech spotlight at the moment. Oura has of course been around for a number of years, but big players like Apple and Samsung are rumored to be aiming for the digits of health-conscious users too – always a sign that tech has matured. Now Zepp Health's wearable brand Amazfit is joining the party with the Helio Ring.

The focus of the company's first smart ring is very much on helping provide key health data to athletes to aid recovery and "take their performance to the next level." Onboard sensors can monitor heart rate, blood-oxygen levels, stress and detect skin/sweat responses. The device can also track sleep quality.

It will be available in size 10 or 12, is fashioned from lightweight but durable titanium alloy, is slim on the finger at just 2.6 mm (0.1 in) and tips the scales at 4 g (0.1 oz), and is water-resistant to 10 ATM, so can be worn while doing laps in the pool.

Athletes can access more health data by pairing the Helio Ring with an Amazfit smartwatch Zepp Health/Amazfit

The wearable works with the Zepp mobile app to convert the gathered metrics into a daily readiness score so that sporty types can decide whether to push on with their routine or rest up for a while. It can also produce performance predictions from data gathered during races.

Though not necessary for operation, users can look forward to a more complete picture by pairing the Helio to an Amazfit smartwatch. Either way, workout data can be shared with third-party platforms like Strava, Adidas Running, Komoot, Relive, Google Fit and Apple Health.

Pricing for the Helio Ring is an unknown at the moment, but it's unlikely to command a premium, and we won't have to wait too long to find out as the smart ring is due for release in March. A three-month trial of the Zepp Aura rest and wellness service will be included.

Product page: Amazfit Helio Ring