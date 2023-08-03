Bip 5 budget smartwatch sports Amazfit's largest screen to date

Amazfit has announced its latest wallet-friendly smartwatch, with the Bip 5 reportedly boasting the company's largest screen on a globally available product. The wearable also runs the health-focused Zepp OS platform – a first for the series.

Despite its entry-level status, the Bip 5 packs in much of what you'd expect from a modern smartwatch. The party starts with the largest display of any Amazfit model currently available – which shapes up as a 1.91-inch LCD touchscreen at 320 x 380 resolution and 260 ppi, topped by 2.5D tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating.

The wearable comes with a BioTracker PPG biometric sensor for 24/7 heart-rate monitoring and support for blood-oxygen and stress monitoring too, with prompts when abnormalities are detected. The new Bip can keep track of sleep stages and offer an overall sleep score. A 3-axis accelerator keeps track of movement, and the positioning system makes use of four satellites.

The Amazfit Bip 5 includes more than 120 sports modes Amazfit

The health-focused Zepp OS 2.0 allows access to more than 70 apps, including a bunch of mini games. More than 120 sports modes are cooked in, and the watch can automatically recognize seven of those. A virtual running partner is also on tap to help the wearer maintain a decent pace.

The Bip 5 connects to an iOS/Android smartphone over Bluetooth 5.2, and features a speaker and microphone for taking phone calls from the paired handset. Amazon's Alexa is in the house too, and the speaker could also come in handy for reading out real-time sports data if required.

Amazfit reckons that the 300-mAh battery could be good for up to 10 days of typical use, or half that for power users. A battery-saver mode may even see it run for up to 26 days before needing a top-up.

The Bip 5 is available now for just US$89.99. The short video below has more.

Amazfit Bip 5 | Go Bigger, Go Smarter

Product page: Amazfit Bip 5