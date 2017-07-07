The Amabrush motor unit attaches to the mouthpiece magnetically, so one unit can be used with several peoples' mouthpieces

Want to clean your teeth in just six seconds? Well, if the claims are to be believed, the Blizzident "toothbrush" lets you do so. You do have to repeatedly chomp up and down on it, though, which might still be more work than some people are willing to do. If you're one such person, then you may prefer the Amabrush – it reportedly cleans your teeth in 10 seconds, with a motor doing all the work.

The business end of the Amabrush consists of an antibacterial-silicone mouthpiece with multiple rows of angled soft bristles, which you clamp between your teeth. You then activate the attached motor unit, which causes the bristles to vibrate at a variety of frequencies. At the same time, a precise amount of toothpaste gets pumped into your mouth via "built-in microchannels," from a capsule loaded into that unit.

After 10 seconds, you just take out the mouthpiece, spit out the toothpaste foam, then rinse the mouthpiece off and put it away. The motor unit attaches to the mouthpiece magnetically, so one unit can be used with several peoples' mouthpieces.

According to its makers, the Amabrush simulates the Bass method of brushing, which is recommended by dentists. And although 10 seconds may not sound like much, keep in mind that each tooth is cleaned for that long – a cleaning with a regular toothbrush may last longer, but the toothbrush isn't brushing all the teeth at once.

The mouthpiece is not custom-molded to each user, and should be replaced every three to six months – replacements will cost €6 (about US$7). The motor unit is charged wirelessly, with one charge being good for a claimed month of use.

If you're interested in getting an Amabrush, it's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of €79 (about $90) will get you one – assuming it reaches production, that is.

Source: Amabrush