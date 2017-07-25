The project took 110 hours to complete and makes use of about 20,000 pieces of Lego (Credit: Brick Monkey)

We're no strangers to Lego recreations of famous buildings here at New Atlas, but this model of Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie has to rate among the better examples. Lego aficionado Florian Müller used the versatile little plastic bricks to get impressively close to Herzog & De Meuron's original design.

Located on the banks of the River Elbe atop an existing warehouse, the real Elbphilharmonie was beset by delays – it started construction in 2007 but didn't open until 2016 – and came in at a reported €700 million (roughly US$815 million) over budget.

Thankfully, its Lego-based counterpart wasn't quite so large an undertaking, though at roughly 110 hours of work the project is still nothing to be sniffed at. It comprises around 20,000 pieces of Lego and measures 1.2 m x 1 m (4 x 3.2 ft), weighing in at a hefty 25 kg (55 lb).

Müller remade each of the concert hall's most distinctive features, including its undulating roof and glazing. The Lego Elbphilharmonie's facade can also be illuminated, mirroring the real building's impressive nighttime presence. However, unlike its big brother, the front of the Lego Elbphilharmonie can be opened to reveal the concert hall interior, complete with a little grand piano.

Architecture has long provided inspiration for Lego and some of the best examples of this include Adam Tucker's exhibits and Lego's own kits. The trend sometimes goes the other way too though, such as BIG's Lego House, which is designed to resemble a Lego building.



Source: Brick Monkey