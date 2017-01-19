Fujifilm's latest X-Series cameras offer faster, sharper shooting

Fujifilm has announced a couple of updates to its X-series line-up with the launch of the X100F and X-T20 cameras. The new shooters stick with the retro-styling which has made the series a hit, but offer modern updates including resolution increases, speed boosts and, in the case of the X-T20, 4K video recording.







Fujifilm X100F

When Fujifilm launched the original X100 back in 2011, the firm probably didn't expect the fixed focal length enthusiast compact to become the cult hit it has. But now in its fourth iteration (we've also had the X100S and X100T) the camera has become a staple of the Fujifilm line-up. The X100F promises significant upgrades to resolution and speed, two areas where its predecessors have begun to show their age.



On the resolution front, the APS-C (23.6 x 15.6 mm) sensor of the X100F is a 24.3-megapixel X-Trans CMOS offering, compared to the 16-megapixel sensor used in the X100T. This means it matches that of Fujifilm's X-Pro2 and X-T2 flagships. Paired with a X-Processor Pro image processing engine, the camera has an ISO range of 200 to 12,800 (expandable to 100 to 51,200), can shoot at speeds of 8 fps, and records Full HD video at up to 60 fps.

Speed increases mean the camera starts-up in a respectably quick 0.5 sec, and responds with just a 0.01 sec shutter release lag. Autofocus upgrades also see the hybrid system boast 91 focus points, up from 49 in previous models. The phase detection points now cover a wider portion of the frame too, meaning faster and more accurate autofocus.



Physically the X100F doesn't look particularly different to its predecessors, with good reason. It retains all the dials and buttons that users enjoy, but adds a rear focus lever for quickly adjusting AF point selection while keeping your composition steady. The lens is again a 23-mm F2 optic which gives a 35-mm equivalent in the 35-mm format, and is made up of eight glass elements in six groups.

On the rear of the camera there's a 3-inch 1,040k dot monitor along with a hybrid viewfinder which combines the features of an optical viewfinder and an electronic viewfinder to offer the best of both worlds. This includes a niffty Electronic Rangefinder mode, which displays the EVF in the corner of the optical viewfinder.



The Fujifilm X100F also features built-in Wi-Fi, allowing the sharing of images and remote shooting via Android or iOS apps. Along with the camera, Fujifilm is announcing two new conversion lenses for wide-angle or telephoto shooting. These will convert the view to a 28-mm or 50-mm equivalent, and are automatically recognized by the camera, which displays a frame guide in the optical viewfinder.



The X100F is due to be available from Feb 16 priced at £1,250 (or US$1,300).



Fujifilm X-T20

In addition to the X100F, Fujifilm has also announced the launch of a new interchangeable lens camera in the form of the X-T20. The follow-up to the X-T10 will enter the line-up positioned between entry-level models like the X-A3 (which we recently said was one of the best mirrorless cameras for beginners) and X-A10, and higher end models such as the X-T2.



Headline improvements include the use of a 24.3-megapixel X-Trans CMOS sensor and X-Processor Pro image processing engine to give a significant resolution and speed bump. This combo also allows an ISO range of 200 to 12,800 (expandable to 100 to 52,100), and 4K video recording at up to 30 fps, or Full HD 1080p at up to 60 fps.



Autofocus is upgraded to the same specification as the X100F and again features 91 zone focus points. A redesigned AF algorithm is said to have increased speed and accuracy of the focusing, while Continuous AF can now be customized to suit the movement of your subject and better track it.



While the X-T20 still retains the physical controls expected from a mid-range X-Series camera, it also gains a 3-inch 1,040k dot rear tilting touchscreen which can come in handy in awkward shooting situations or when recording video. In addition to this there's a built-in electronic OLED viewfinder with 2,360k dots. The camera also has built-in Wi-Fi for sharing content or remote shooting.

