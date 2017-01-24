The Midnight Runner explores the dark side of Energica’s Eva

The craze for neo-retro motorcycle conversions has spilled over to the electric world courtesy of the all-Italian synergy of Apache Customs and the prominent manufacturer of battery-powered two-wheelers, Energica. Based on the Eva streetfighter, the Midnight Runner pays homage to the superbikes of yesteryear.







Customizing standard production motorcycle models is a trend that keeps on growing all around the world, and all sorts of retro-themed conversions have proven to be very popular in recent years. Ever since Triumph made a smash hit with the resurrection of the Bonneville model family, several manufacturers have capitalized on this growth area with official modern classics such as Honda's CB1100 series, Moto Guzzi's V7 and V9, and Yamaha's XSR models.

It goes without saying that custom shops around the world have delved into this new market with countless stylish conversions of popular motorcycles. While the majority of these are typically built around standard petrol-powered models, the rise of electric motorcycles offers the opportunity to merge tomorrow's tech with yesterday's looks.

Apache Custom Motorcycles is a relatively new company, founded in 2015 in Verona, Italy, and is adding its name to the list by working together with a leading European manufacturer of electric motorcycles. Energica Motor Company from Modena, Italy, has been around since 2010 and is currently known for the Ego superbike and the Eva streetfighter. The latter has already spawned the factory concept EsseEsse9 that Energica displayed at the 2016 EICMA show, and has once again been selected for a fashionable custom that was unveiled at the Motor Bike Expo in Apache's hometown.

The Midnight Runner elaborates on the theme of 1970s and 80s racing bikes, as expressed by curvy aerodynamic fairings coupled with the distinctly boxy design of the fuel tank and tail unit. The motorcycle's most prominent feature is no doubt the extravagant headlights reminiscent of world endurance racers. Playing faithfully to their intended retro theme, they hide a set of LEDs, just like the rear light that pays a tribute the GT racing cars' rain lights.

For the Midnight Runner even the choice of color is a nod to the past. Opting for the iconic British racing green, Apache wants to hone its creation with a touch of nobility – as a couple of red touches remind us that this is an Italian design after all.

Beneath the plastic costumes, the donor bike is left practically untouched. Fed by a 11.7 kWh battery, the permanent magnet AC motor puts out 95 hp (70 kW) and can quietly propel the Midnight runner to top speed limited to 200 km/h (124 mph). It can reach up to 200 km (124 mi) in ECO mode before its battery gets into trouble, which is just one of the four available riding modes.

All the technological features that make an accomplished electric streetfighter of the Energica Eva are present, including fast charging (0 to 85 percent charge in 30 minutes), park assistant, digital instrumentation with incorporated GPS and Bluetooth functions, switchable Bosch ABS and a heap of high-end peripheral gear.