The OGarden can reportedly handle up to 100 plants at once (Credit: OGarden)

While growing organic herbs and veggies in your home is a good idea, all those trays and overhead lights can take up a lot of space. That's where OGarden comes in. The result of a successful Kickstarter campaign, it houses the plants in what's essentially a mini ferris wheel with a grow light in the middle.

Users start by planting seeds in included peat pellets, outside of the OGarden. Once those seeds have sprouted, they're moved into the device (along with their peat pellets). There, they slowly rotate around the light, while receiving water and a supplied organic growth supplement. They're mounted in holes in the rim, which keep them from falling out when upside-down.

After a few weeks, they can be harvested and eaten.

The main selling point of the system is that it takes up less floor space than a traditional indoor growing setup. That said, its Quebec-based designers also claim that because the plants are continuously growing from a variety of angles (relative to gravity), they end up with fuller more robust leaves.

If you're interested in getting one, the OGarden can now be ordered for CAD$1,397 (about US$1,098). There's more information in the video below.

And as far as we know, the device isn't related to the conceptual Green Wheel that we covered in 2012.

Source: OGarden