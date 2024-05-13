Video: $16k G1 humanoid rises up to smash nuts, twist and twirl

Humanoid development at Chinese robotics company Unitree continues apace. Following its entry into the melee just last year, its fast-walking H1 bot recently got its backflip groove on. Now the faceless and hand-less humanoid is being joined by an impressive all-rounder.

Until fairly recently, Unitree's focus seemed to be on developing ever more capable robo-dogs like the Go2 and B2. Its commercially available quadrupeds have since been used as the basis for some rather worrying applications – such as the flamethrowing Thermonator and that time the US Marines strapped a M72 Light Anti-tank Weapon rocket launcher to its back, though we've also seen the company's robo-pooches put to good use since we first spotted one at ICRA 2019.

By the time the H1 scuttled its way into the humanoid party, development from other companies like Boston Dynamics, Figure, Sanctuary AI and Tesla was well underway. But Unitree has caught up pretty quickly, and has now released the first few details on its second model – the G1 Humanoid Agent.

Unitree Introducing | Unitree G1 Humanoid Agent | AI Avatar | Price from $16K

Where the H1's price tag was set at US$90,000 with up to 10 years of wait time, the G1 is pitched a whole lot cheaper at $16,000 (starting price). That's still a lot of change, but a comparative bargain for those in the market for a robot helper, assembly line operative or research tool.

Doubtless inspired by the somewhat creepy launch video for the new Atlas humanoid, Unitree's latest tin man starts its video demo looking like the victim of robocide, but then kicks back its legs and rises up to show off its "extra large joint movement."

The G1 looks like a much more complete package than the H1 before it, having been treated to a helmet head and illuminated visage (packing sensors and cameras) as well as human-like robotic hands for the floor exercises and three-fingered grippers to show off its skills in the home and workplace. It can also take a beating too, recovering well after brutal kicks and punches from someone it will no doubt remember after the robot uprising.

The G1 humanoid demonstrates its kitchen skills by bashing the hell out of innocent walnuts Unitree

Unitree mentions that the robot will be trained in a simulated environment using reinforcement learning and by copying others, with all new skills presumably rolled out to every humanoid over the air. It has a running speed of 2 meters per second (4.47 mph). And it tips the scales at around 35 kg (77 lb), and can fold itself up for compact carry.

Unitree hasn't released further details at present, and the video notes that some of the functions shown are still under development. Nevertheless, it marks an impressive debut for the G1 Humanoid Agent.

Source: Unitree