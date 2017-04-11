Although cargo bikes could already be described as the delivery vans of the bicycle world, Urban Arrow's new electric-assist Tender trike is particularly deserving of the title. It's made for commercial-scale deliveries, and to support such loads, it actually has car-like wheels in the front.

The Tender is currently in prototype form, and is being used by the Dutch supermarket chain Albert Heijn to deliver groceries in central Amsterdam. It's been produced in various cargo capacities, ranging from the 1,500-liter Tender 1500 (which can carry a maximum load of 350 kg/772 lb) up to the 3,000-liter Tender 3000.

The rider's pedalling power is augmented by a Bosch Performance CX motor, which is in turn powered by a 500-watt Bosch battery pack. One complete charge of that battery takes three to four hours, with the range depending greatly on the load being carried. A top speed of 25 km/h (16 mph) is possible.

If the Albert Heijn pilot project goes well, the vehicle may be available commercially by sometime next year. In the meantime, you can see it in use, in the video below (the Tender makes its first appearance at the 02:09 mark).

Source: Urban Arrow