This was the most expensive of 13 different helmets worn by Michael Schumacher that went to auction during the Retromobile round of auctions. Schumacher is the winningest driver in Formula One history and his memorabilia regularly achieves high prices, though the unpredictability of prices for his memorabilia is at least partially due to the large number of helmets, race suits and steering wheels that are generated during a modern Formula One Season.