Before the small AWD crossover flood gates opened, the Subaru Outback was one of the go-tos for urban and mountain-town adventurers looking for a little off-road bite without the size and dismal fuel economy numbers of larger, boxier SUVs. As Subaru's top seller enters its sixth generation, it's poised to continue to serve that role convincingly amidst much stiffer competition. The all-new 2020 Outback carries over the legendary safety and capability the model's known for, adding upgraded infotainment, in-vehicle Wi-Fi and the first turbo engine option in a decade.

