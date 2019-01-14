Toyota reincarnates its Supra legend for 2020 productionView gallery - 25 images
After a lot of teasing and hints, Toyota has finally unveiled the 2020 Supra sports car. The long-awaited A90, which debuted in camouflage at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2018, promised a new Supra to follow. The 2020 Supra builds on the legacy of Toyota's only iconic race marque.
The 2020 Toyota Supra is a direct descendant of the 1978 model that debuted the name, then attached to the Celica as the Celica Supra. Since that original A40, there have been three other Supra models, the A60 (also based on the Celica), the A70 and A80. Since 1998, however, the Supra has been gone from the American market.
Now it's returning as a rear-wheel drive offering whose turbocharged engine produces 335 horsepower (250 kW) and four-second 0-60 mph (96 km/h) times. The classic saloon-style sloop appeal of the Supra models remains, with a long, low hood and fastback coupe design dominating the 2020 Supra's appearance.
If nothing else, Toyota has managed to make a beautiful, appealing sports car out of the new Supra. Its classic blend of design elements, swooping rear fender haunches, and slimline profile are breathtaking. The Supra is a sexy, wonderfully-styled sports coupe.
That FT-1-based sports design has a lot going for it. It delivers a 50:50 weight balance to the car, a formula for success in any rear-driven vehicle. Aerodynamic drag reduction touches, like the "double-bubble" roof and sleek integrated rear air fin (both taken from the Toyota 2000 GT) are clear signs that attention to airflow was given on the new Supra.
Powering the 2020 Toyota Supra is a new 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine. The twin-scroll turbo brings 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet (495 Nm) of torque. The twin-scroll turbo means that peaks come at low RPM and remain in a plateau longer, aided by direct fuel injection and variable valve timing for both intake and exhaust. The 3.0L engine is coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission tuned for fast up- and down-shifts with manual control via paddle shifters on the column. Launch control is included as well.
Toyota estimates a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 4.1 seconds with the top speed for the Supra being limited to 155 mph (249 km/h). Toyota will offer both normal and track-tuned sport modes for Supra drivers, with the latter reducing stability and traction control systems for track-focused performance.
Underneath the Supra's exterior is a Toyota GAZOO Racing chassis design. Increased rigidity and suspension tuning for the 2020 Supra is aimed towards better performance driving metrics. Aluminum and lightweight materials were used whenever possible to reduce unsprung vehicle weight while stability control is aided by tighter suspension components overall. Variable-assist and variable-ratio electric-assist power steering aids the goal of cornering under pressure.
The 2020 Toyota Supra will come standard with 19-inch forged alloy wheels clad in 255/35R19 front tires from the Michelin Pilot Super Sport line and 275/35R39 rear tires from the same. The front brakes are 13.7-inch (35cm) rotors clad in 4-piston Brembo calipers. An adaptive variable suspension system adjusts damping force in response to road conditions and driver input. Toyota says that road and track testing took place throughout Europe and the United States. Production of the car will be undertaken in Austria.
The interior of the 2020 Supra focuses on premium GT design with comfort and convenience being balanced with function. Active safety features such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with steering assist, automatic high beams, and road sign assist will be standard. Adaptive full-speed cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, and rear-end collision warning systems will be optional on the Supra.
Multimedia in the 2020 Toyota Supra will focus on the Toyota Entune system and JBL Audio. A 6.5-inch display with command knob will be standard while an 8.8-inch touchscreen with navigation will be optional. The instrument cluster in the Supra consists of a high-definition color display, featuring a three-dimensional meter dial that consolidates information for performance driving. A full-color head-up display will be optional in the Supra.
Seating in the 2020 Supra is race-inspired, Toyota says, with integrated head restraints and firm shoulder bolsters. Alcantara power seats are standard with premium leather-trimmed seats available in the 3.0 Premium model. A hatch at the rear of the Supra offers access to the luggage compartment which is shaped to accommodate a track day toolkit as well.
The 2020 Toyota Supra will go on sale later this year. Pricing will begin at US$55,250 for a special Launch Edition premiering as the first 1,500 models produced. Thereafter, pricing begins at $49,990. Auctioneers at Barrett-Jackson will begin taking bids on the first 2020 Supra produced, a one-of-a-kind version in Phantom Matte Gray with red mirror caps and a red leather-trimmed interior.
