© 2022 New Atlas
Architecture

MVRDV's rugged Valley hailed as 2022's best skyscraper

By Adam Williams
August 30, 2022
MVRDV's rugged Valley hailed as 2022's best skyscraper
The Valley, by MVRDV, has been named the winner of 2022's Emporis Skyscraper Award
The Valley, by MVRDV, has been named the winner of 2022's Emporis Skyscraper Award
View 20 Images
The Valley, by MVRDV, has been named the winner of 2022's Emporis Skyscraper Award
1/20
The Valley, by MVRDV, has been named the winner of 2022's Emporis Skyscraper Award
Valley's unusual jagged stone facade was created using a specialist parametric tool developed in collaboration with engineering expert Arup
2/20
Valley's unusual jagged stone facade was created using a specialist parametric tool developed in collaboration with engineering expert Arup
111 West 57th Street was designed by SHoP Architects and reaches a height of 435 m (1,427 ft) in New York City
3/20
111 West 57th Street was designed by SHoP Architects and reaches a height of 435 m (1,427 ft) in New York City
111 West 57th Street was designed by SHoP Architects and reaches a height of 435 m (1,427 ft) in New York City, USA. The skyscraper came second place in the 2022 Emporis Skyscraper Award
4/20
111 West 57th Street is NYC's third-tallest skyscraper and is also considered the world's thinnest skyscraper, with a width-to-height ratio of just 1:24
NV Tower was designed by A&A Architects and reaches a height of 106 m (347 ft) in Sofia, Bulgaria
5/20
NV Tower was designed by A&A Architects and reaches a height of 106 m (347 ft) in Sofia, Bulgaria
NV Tower's overall design is inspired by natural crystals
6/20
NV Tower's overall design is inspired by natural crystals
Antares Tower was designed by Studio Odile DECQ architectes urbanistes and reaches a height of 104 m (341 ft) in Barcelona, Spain. The skyscraper came fourth place in the 2022 Emporis Skyscraper Award
7/20
Antares Tower was designed by Studio Odile DECQ architectes urbanistes and reaches a height of 104 m (341 ft) in Barcelona, Spain. The skyscraper came fourth place in the 2022 Emporis Skyscraper Award
Antares Tower is the tallest luxury residential building in Barcelona
8/20
Antares Tower is the tallest luxury residential building in Barcelona
Bundang Doosan Tower was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates and Gansam Architects and Associates and reaches a height of 100 m (328 ft) in Seongnam, South Korea. The skyscraper came fifth place in the 2022 Emporis Skyscraper Award
9/20
Bundang Doosan Tower was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates and Gansam Architects and Associates and reaches a height of 100 m (328 ft) in Seongnam, South Korea. The skyscraper came fifth place in the 2022 Emporis Skyscraper Award
Structurally, Bundang Doosan Tower consists of two towers connected by a skybridge
10/20
Structurally, Bundang Doosan Tower consists of two towers connected by a skybridge
Warsaw Unit was designed by Projekt Polsko Belgijska Pracownia Architektury and reaches a height of in 203 m (666 ft) in Warsaw, Poland. The skyscraper came sixth place in the 2022 Emporis Skyscraper Award
11/20
Warsaw Unit was designed by Projekt Polsko Belgijska Pracownia Architektury and reaches a height of in 203 m (666 ft) in Warsaw, Poland. The skyscraper came sixth place in the 2022 Emporis Skyscraper Award
Warsaw Unit has a "kinetic facade" that's meant to react to every gust of wind and form images on the building
12/20
Warsaw Unit has a "kinetic facade" that's meant to react to every gust of wind and form images on the building
Premier Tower was designed by Elenberg Fraser and reaches a height of 246 m (807 ft) in Melbourne, Australia. The skyscraper came seventh place in the 2022 Emporis Skyscraper Award
13/20
Premier Tower was designed by Elenberg Fraser and reaches a height of 246 m (807 ft) in Melbourne, Australia. The skyscraper came seventh place in the 2022 Emporis Skyscraper Award
Premier Tower's overall design is a homage to one of Beyoncé’s music videos called “Ghost"
14/20
Premier Tower's overall design is a homage to one of Beyoncé’s music videos called “Ghost"
Sven was designed by Handel Architects and reaches a height of 230 m (754 ft) in New York City, USA. The skyscraper came eighth place in the 2022 Emporis Skyscraper Award
15/20
Sven was designed by Handel Architects and reaches a height of 230 m (754 ft) in New York City, USA. The skyscraper came eighth place in the 2022 Emporis Skyscraper Award
Sven gives residents control over illuminating the top of the tower using an app
16/20
Sven gives residents control over illuminating the top of the tower using an app
One Park Drive was designed by Herzog & de Meuron and Adamson Associates and reaches a height of 205 m (672 ft) in London, UK. The skyscraper came ninth place in the 2022 Emporis Skyscraper Award
17/20
One Park Drive was designed by Herzog & de Meuron and Adamson Associates and reaches a height of 205 m (672 ft) in London, UK. The skyscraper came ninth place in the 2022 Emporis Skyscraper Award
One Park Drive is one of only a few residential towers in the London Canary Wharf business district
18/20
One Park Drive is one of only a few residential towers in the London Canary Wharf business district
CIBIC Square South Tower was designed by WilkinsonEyre and Adamson Associates and reaches a height of 241 m (790 ft) in Toronto, Canada. The skyscraper came 10th place in the 2022 Emporis Skyscraper Award
19/20
CIBIC Square South Tower was designed by WilkinsonEyre and Adamson Associates and reaches a height of 241 m (790 ft) in Toronto, Canada. The skyscraper came 10th place in the 2022 Emporis Skyscraper Award
CIBIC Square South Tower's exterior is covered with diamond-shaped blue glass that reflects sunlight in different colors
20/20
CIBIC Square South Tower's exterior is covered with diamond-shaped blue glass that reflects sunlight in different colors
View gallery - 20 images

Information specialist Emporis has revealed the winner of this year's Skyscraper Award. The prestigious event is always a good opportunity to see the world's best new skyscrapers, and this year is no different. The number one spot has gone to MVRDV's mountainous Valley in Amsterdam, plus there are nine impressive runners-up ranging from a tower inspired by Beyonce to another with a "kinetic" facade.

Located in Amsterdam's business center, Valley is a mixed-use project that includes offices, apartments, retail space, and cultural areas. Structurally, it actually consists of three connected towers that reach a maximum height of 100 m (328 ft).

The project's unusual jagged stone facade was created using a specialist parametric tool developed in collaboration with engineering expert Arup. In addition to lending the towers a unique appearance, this tool has allowed the firms to wield fine control over the exterior, taking into account the amount of daylight inside, structural limitations, and privacy concerns for residents.

"When choosing Valley as their winner, the jury was particularly impressed by the skyscraper's extraordinary and innovative architectural design," explained Emporis. "The building's three peaks seamlessly switch between a sheer glass facade and protruding stone-clad windows and balconies resembling a rocky mountain surface, while the center holds a publicly accessible terraced valley, from which the building owes its name. The building's craggy look and jutting elements also ensure that no two apartments are the same, creating a variety of completely unique housing units. The 75,000 sq m [almost 810,000 sq ft] project scored further points with the jury for using a plethora of environmentally friendly technologies and the rugged edges of the building will be planted with 13,000 different plants and trees. Over the next few years, Valley will gradually become greener and reach its final appearance."

111 West 57th Street was designed by SHoP Architects and reaches a height of 435 m (1,427 ft) in New York City
111 West 57th Street was designed by SHoP Architects and reaches a height of 435 m (1,427 ft) in New York City

Second place goes to the 435-m (1,427-ft)-tall 111 West 57th Street. Designed by SHoP Architects, the incredibly narrow tower – officially the thinnest in the world with a width-to-height ratio of just 1:24 – rises over New York City like a needle.

It features a facade made up of terracotta panels with 22 different sets of contours, which contrast with bronze detailing and a glass curtain wall. Its interior, meanwhile, is made up of housing for the ultra-wealthy – its apartments can cost over US$57 million. Whatever this says about the current state of housing in NYC, the building itself is a genuine engineering marvel.

NV Tower was designed by A&A Architects and reaches a height of 106 m (347 ft) in Sofia, Bulgaria
NV Tower was designed by A&A Architects and reaches a height of 106 m (347 ft) in Sofia, Bulgaria

Third place goes to perhaps the oddest-looking skyscraper out of the entire selection this year, the NV Tower, by A&A Architects. Located in Sofia, Bulgaria, the 106-m (347-ft)-tall building's design is partly inspired by natural crystals. To reinforce the crystal theme, each floor of the building's interior is named after its own crystal and designed to match that crystal's respective colors.

Head to the gallery to see the remaining seven runners-up for this year's Emporis Skyscraper Award.

Source: Emporis

View gallery - 20 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionSkyscrapersAwardsMVRDVSHoP Architects
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!