Australia's twisting One Barangaroo named 2021's best skyscraper

By Adam Williams
September 23, 2021
One Barangaroo was designed by WilkinsonEyre and reaches a height of 890 ft (271 m) in Sydney, Australia. The project has been named the winner of the 2021 Emporis Skyscraper Award
Telus Sky tower was designed by Bjarke Ingels Group and reaches a height of 222 m (728 ft) in Calgary, Canada. The building came second place in the 2021 Emporis Skyscraper Award
One Vanderbilt was designed by KPF and reaches a height of 427 m (1,400 ft) in NYC. The building came third in the 2021 Emporis Skyscraper Award
Libeskind Tower was designed by Daniel Libeskind and reaches a height of 175 m m 574 ft) in Milan, Italy. The building came fourth in the 2021 Emporis Skyscraper Award
Qiantan Center was designed by KPF and reaches a height of 270 m (885 ft) in Shanghai, China. The building came fifth in the 2021 Emporis Skyscraper Award
Tour Alto was designed by IF Architectes and SRA Architectes and reaches a height of 160 m (524 ft) in Paris, France. The building came sixth in the 2021 Emporis Skyscraper Award
Australia 108 was designed by Fender Katsalidis and reaches a height of 319 m (1,046 ft) in Melbourne, Australia. The building came seventh in the 2021 Emporis Skyscraper Award
Central Park Tower was designed by AS+GG and reaches a height of 472 m (1,548 ft) in NYC. The building came eighth in the 2021 Emporis Skyscraper Award
110 North Wacker was designed by Goettsch Partners and reaches a height of 249 m (817 ft) in Chicago. The building came ninth in the 2021 Emporis Skyscraper Award
Grand Tower was designed by Architekturbüro Magnus Kaminiarz & Cie and reaches a height of 180 m (590 ft) in Frankfurt, Germany. The building came 10th in the 2021 Emporis Skyscraper Award
Information specialist Emporis has named this year's winner of its prestigious Skyscraper Award. For the first time in the competition's 20-plus year history, the prize has gone to an Australian building, the remarkable One Barangaroo, by UK firm WilkinsonEyre.

One Barangaroo is located in Sydney, and reaches a height of 890 ft (271 m). As the city's tallest building – and the fourth-tallest in Australia – the skyscraper offers unmatched views of Sydney Harbor and the Opera House. Its interior includes luxury residences and a hotel and its exterior is defined by a unique curving overall form that's conceived as three petals that twist as they rise.

"According to the jury, the extravagant design of One Barangaroo's exterior facade was the deciding factor for the building coming in at first place," says Emporis. "It is inspired by natural shapes and resembles three petals rising slightly twisted into the sky. The magnificent tower stands on a four-story high podium, the outer walls of which are decorated with a mantle of marble. In addition to a casino, apartments and restaurants, the building also houses a luxury six-star hotel owned by the Crown Resort Group, Australia's largest entertainment conglomerate and developer of One Barangaroo."

Second place went to the Telus Sky tower in Calgary, Canada, by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG). Named after its tenant, a Canadian telecommunications company, the extraordinary looking building rises to a height of 222 m (728 ft) and features a rectangular base that gradually tapers as it rises, creating small terraces and balconies. The facade is illuminated at night by a LED lighting installation from Canadian artist Douglas Coupland.

Third place went to One Vanderbilt in New York City. Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, the terracotta and glass office skyscraper reaches a height of 427 m (1,400 ft) and is modeled after the golden age of Big Apple skyscraper construction. It also boasts an all-new eye-catching viewing point that's slated to open soon.

Head to the gallery to see the remaining seven runners-up in the Emporis Skyscraper Award.

Source: Emporis

