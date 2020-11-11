© 2020 New Atlas
Russia's massive Lakhta Center named skyscraper of the year

By Adam Williams
November 11, 2020
Russia's massive Lakhta Center...
The Lakhta Center, by Gorproject and RMJM, has been declared the world's best new skyscraper by information specialist Emporis during its annual Skyscraper Award
The Lakhta Center, by Gorproject and RMJM, has been declared the world's best new skyscraper by information specialist Emporis during its annual Skyscraper Award
The Lakhta Center takes the form of a spire with five wings that twist as the building rises
The Lakhta Center takes the form of a spire with five wings that twist as the building rises
The Lakhta Center is Europe's tallest building and rises to a maximum height of 462 m (1,516 ft)
The Lakhta Center is Europe's tallest building and rises to a maximum height of 462 m (1,516 ft)
The Leeza Soho, by Zaha Hadid Architects, rises to a height of 207 m (679 ft) in Beijing, China, and was declared the second-best new skyscraper by Emporis
The Leeza Soho, by Zaha Hadid Architects, rises to a height of 207 m (679 ft) in Beijing, China, and was declared the second-best new skyscraper by Emporis
The Leeza Soho is actually two towers joined at several points by skybridges and wrapped in one glazed shell
The Leeza Soho is actually two towers joined at several points by skybridges and wrapped in one glazed shell
35 Hudson Yards, by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, is located in New York City, and rises to a height of 1,010 ft (307 m). Emporis has declared it the third-best new skyscraper worldwide
35 Hudson Yards, by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, is located in New York City, and rises to a height of 1,010 ft (307 m). Emporis has declared it the third-best new skyscraper worldwide
35 Hudson Yards features a viewing point near its top named the Edge
35 Hudson Yards features a viewing point near its top named the Edge
The Tianjin CTF Finance Center is located in China and reaches a height of 1,738 ft (530 m). It was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and came in fourth place
The Tianjin CTF Finance Center is located in China and reaches a height of 1,738 ft (530 m). It was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and came in fourth place
Aurora Melbourne Central, in Australia, rises to a maximum height of 887 ft (270 m) and was designed by Elenberg Fraser. It came in fifth place
Aurora Melbourne Central, in Australia, rises to a maximum height of 887 ft (270 m) and was designed by Elenberg Fraser. It came in fifth place
18 Robinson is located in Singapore and was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates. It reaches a height of 591 ft 180 m) and came in sixth place
18 Robinson is located in Singapore and was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates. It reaches a height of 591 ft 180 m) and came in sixth place
The Paragon is located in Chicago, Illinois. It was designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and reaches a height of 515 ft (156 m). It came in seventh place
The Paragon is located in Chicago, Illinois. It was designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and reaches a height of 515 ft (156 m). It came in seventh place
One Thousand Museum is located in Miami, Florida. It reaches a height of 705 ft (214 m) and was designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. It came eighth overall
One Thousand Museum is located in Miami, Florida. It reaches a height of 705 ft (214 m) and was designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. It came eighth overall
Omniturm is located in Frankfurt, Germany, and rises to 623 ft (189 m). It was designed by Bjarke Ingels Group and B&V Braun Canton Architekten, and came in 9th
Omniturm is located in Frankfurt, Germany, and rises to 623 ft (189 m). It was designed by Bjarke Ingels Group and B&V Braun Canton Architekten, and came in 9th
Rosewood Bangkok is located in Thailand and rises to a maximum height of 508 ft (154 m). It was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates and Tandem Architects. It came in at 10th place in the Emporis Skyscraper Award
Rosewood Bangkok is located in Thailand and rises to a maximum height of 508 ft (154 m). It was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates and Tandem Architects. It came in at 10th place in the Emporis Skyscraper Award
The Lakhta Center, by Gorproject and RMJM, has been declared the world's best new skyscraper by information specialist Emporis during its annual Skyscraper Award
The Lakhta Center, by Gorproject and RMJM, has been declared the world's best new skyscraper by information specialist Emporis during its annual Skyscraper Award
Information specialist Emporis has revealed the winner of its annual Skyscraper Award. From over 700 skyscrapers officially completed in 2019, the number one spot has gone to Russia's massive Lakhta Center, which rises to a maximum height of 462 m (1,516 ft) in St. Petersburg.

The Lakhta Center, which was designed by Gorproject and RMJM, is Europe's tallest building and the 13th-tallest worldwide. Indeed, it's a huge project and construction involved 20,000 people from 18 countries. Its facade comprises 16,505 individual pieces of glass and the building takes the overall form of a spire with five wings that twist from top to bottom. Though most of the interior is given over to office space, it also features an observation deck and a restaurant boasting panoramic views of the area.

The Lakhta Center takes the form of a spire with five wings that twist as the building rises
The Lakhta Center takes the form of a spire with five wings that twist as the building rises

"When choosing the Lakhta Center as its favorite, the jury was impressed by the skyscraper's unusual form," says Emporis. "The exterior structure of the building consists of five wings that rotate almost 90 degrees. The twist creates a dynamic impression, giving the building the shape of a blazing flame, which resembles the logo of Gazprom, the natural gas producer that has taken up its new headquarters inside the building.

"The skyscraper was also able to score points with the jury due to its use of environmentally friendly and energy efficient technologies. As the northernmost supertall skyscraper in the world, the building is exposed to extreme temperatures. A double skin facade prevents unnecessary heat loss and makes it extraordinarily energy efficient. In addition, thanks to the innovative use of infrared radiators, excess heat is not lost but fed back into the system."

The Leeza Soho is actually two towers joined at several points by skybridges and wrapped in one glazed shell
The Leeza Soho is actually two towers joined at several points by skybridges and wrapped in one glazed shell

Coming in second place, Zaha Hadid Architects' Leeza Soho is one of the firm's finest works to date. The office building in Beijing, China, rises to a height of 207 m (679 ft) and is defined by a huge atrium that runs from top to bottom, dividing it into two halves. Structurally, it can actually be considered two towers joined at several points by skybridges and wrapped in one glazed shell, much like the firm's Morpheus Hotel and Opus.

35 Hudson Yards features a viewing point near its top named the Edge
35 Hudson Yards features a viewing point near its top named the Edge

Third place goes to New York City's 35 Hudson Yards, by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. The skyscraper is part of the huge Hudson Yards construction project that includes Heatherwick Studio's amazing Vessel. It rises to a height of 1,010 ft (307 m) and its interior is mostly office space, with the exception of a stunning viewing point near its top named the Edge.

Head to the gallery to see the remaining seven runners-up in the Emporis Skyscraper Award.

Source: Emporis

