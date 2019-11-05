MGM Cotai named world's best new skyscraper

Macau, China's MGM Cotai has won information specialist Emporis' annual Skyscraper Award. The unusual US$3.4 billion building rises to a height of 495 ft (150 m) and contains a casino and hotel.

MGM Cotai was designed by American architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF), which also won the award last year and is responsible for many of the world's tallest buildings.

The building is conceived as nine oversized Chinese jeweler's boxes stacked atop each other to form two interconnected towers. Its interior includes the casino and hotel, as well as a multifunctional area that boasts the world's largest free-span, grid-shaped glass roof.

This area is certainly worthy of the name The Spectacle and is covered by 8,073 sq m (86,898 sq ft) of glazing that's not supported by any internal columns. The entire structure weighs around the same as 1,000 cars.

Second place goes to La Marseillaise in Marseille, France, by Ateliers Jean Nouvel. The building rises to a height of 443 ft (135 m) and has an extraordinary facade that's painted in 30 different colors to reflect the diversity of the city.

It's relatively green too and has an unconventional cooling system that's connected to the nearby sea. This, according to Emporis, makes it possible to keep the interior a comfortable temperature using very little electricity.

Third place position was awarded to yet another KPF project, 52 Lime Street. Located in London, UK, the building has a sharp thin form and a reflective facade, lending it the nickname "The Scalpel." Water consumption in the office building is 45 percent lower than in comparable buildings and it has an "Excellent" rating by BREEAM (a green building standard).

Head to the gallery to see more on these and the remaining seven runners-up in this year's Emporis Skyscraper Award.