Work nears completion on slim and luxurious NYC skyscraper

Work is nearing completion on a remarkably tall and slender skyscraper in New York City. Named 111 West 57th Street, the building offers luxury homes overlooking Central Park for the ultra rich and a display of engineering excellence for the rest of us.

We previously reported on a somewhat similar residential skyscraper that overlooks Central Park, Central Park Tower, which is the tallest residential skyscraper in the western hemisphere at 1,550 ft (472 m) tall. 111 West 57th Street is the second-tallest and rises to a height of 1,428 ft (435 m). The building was recently declared topped out – that is, it has reached its maximum height – and is due to be completed in 2020.

Designed by SHoP Architects, with Studio Sofield handling the interior design and WSP tackling engineering duties, 111 West 57th Street is shaping up to be a fine-looking tower. Drawing inspiration from Manhattan's golden age of construction (it's actually located next to the historic Steinway Hall), the building features a facade made up of terracotta panels with 22 different sets of contours contrasting with bronze detailing and a glass curtain wall.

The building has a width to height ratio of 1:24, which is the highest in the world . Naturally, such a slim tall building required some serious engineering.

"The tower incorporates the highest strength concrete in the world at 14,000 psi, paired with over 5.5 million ft [1,6767,400 m] of rebar," explains the press release. "An efficient structural core provides the broadest floorplates possible, with over 14 ft [4.2 m] in ceiling height. A large mechanical penthouse houses an 800-ton tuned mass damper to minimize the movement and vibrations of the tower, atop which rests a majestic and awe-inspiring crown by SHoP that will be clad in terracotta and bronze."

Inside, the lobby floor is clad in wood that was restored from the adjacent Steinway Hall, which is a nice touch. The tower proper contains just one residence on each floor, which means it can offer very spacious living areas stretching over 50 ft (15.2 m) wide. The first fully-furnished residence, which is pictured below, has now been completed on the tower's 43rd floor and is priced at US$28,750,000.

As you'd expect for that kind of money, the materials are top notch and include white Macauba stone and oak floors and a wet bar made from gray Bitlis marble, with high ceilings, a well-stocked open kitchen and spacious bedrooms. Additionally, amenities include a large swimming pool, with sauna, steam and treatment rooms, fitness center, and a residents' lounge.

If you like the look of 111 West 57th Street and fancy grabbing a pad for yourself, residences start at $16 million, rising to over $57 million, with sizes ranging from 3,873 - 7,128 sq ft (360 - 662 sq m), including expansive duplex penthouses, several of which boast a private outdoor space. The project is being developed by JDS Development Group and Property Markets Group, with Spruce Capital Partners.