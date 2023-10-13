© 2023 New Atlas
Architecture

Gleaming glass office inserted into historic 19th century building

By Adam Williams
October 13, 2023
Gleaming glass office inserted into historic 19th century building
The Refinery at Domino inserts a modern glass office into an industrial building that was originally completed in 1884
The Refinery at Domino inserts a modern glass office into an industrial building that was originally completed in 1884
View 11 Images
The Refinery at Domino inserts a modern glass office into an industrial building that was originally completed in 1884
1/11
The Refinery at Domino inserts a modern glass office into an industrial building that was originally completed in 1884
The Refinery at Domino is part of a larger redevelopment on the Brooklyn waterfront that includes a park and some adjacent residential buildings
2/11
The Refinery at Domino is part of a larger redevelopment on the Brooklyn waterfront that includes a park and some adjacent residential buildings
The Refinery at Domino is topped by a glass barrel vault roof that pays homage to the building's original styling
3/11
The Refinery at Domino is topped by a glass barrel vault roof that pays homage to the building's original styling
The Refinery at Domino's glazing ensures lots of natural light inside, as well as offering superb views of the iconic Manhattan skyline
4/11
The Refinery at Domino's glazing ensures lots of natural light inside, as well as offering superb views of the iconic Manhattan skyline
The Refinery at Domino's glazed office building is installed inside the original brick structure
5/11
The Refinery at Domino's glazed office building is installed inside the original brick structure
The Refinery at Domino features lots of greenery, including American sweet gum and native oak trees
6/11
The Refinery at Domino features lots of greenery, including American sweet gum and native oak trees
The Refinery at Domino is topped by a large mixed-use penthouse that hosts events and co-working spaces
7/11
The Refinery at Domino is topped by a large mixed-use penthouse that hosts events and co-working spaces
The Refinery at Domino serves as a modern office space with floor-to-ceiling windows
8/11
The Refinery at Domino serves as a modern office space with floor-to-ceiling windows
The Domino Sugar Refinery was originally designed by Theodore Havemeyer and was in operation for an impressive 120 years
9/11
The Domino Sugar Refinery was originally designed by Theodore Havemeyer and was in operation for an impressive 120 years
The Domino Sugar Refinery produced over 1 million lb (roughly 453,000 kg) of sugar per day at its peak
10/11
The Domino Sugar Refinery produced over 1 million lb (roughly 453,000 kg) of sugar per day at its peak
The Domino Sugar Refinery was constructed from brick and iron to replace an earlier wooden building that burned down in a fire
11/11
The Domino Sugar Refinery was constructed from brick and iron to replace an earlier wooden building that burned down in a fire
View gallery - 11 images

Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU) recently completed an ambitious renovation of Brooklyn's 19th century Domino Sugar Refinery. The firm retained the main brick shell of the historic building and inserted an all-new modern and energy efficient glass office building inside.

Bringing to mind the somewhat similar Battersea Power Station in London, the Domino Sugar Refinery was originally designed by Theodore Havemeyer to replace an earlier wooden building that was destroyed in a fire. It was finished in 1884, though its chimney was added later, and was in operation for an impressive 120 years, producing over a million pounds (roughly 453,000 kg) of sugar per day at its peak, before finally closing in 2004.

PAU had to overcome some serious challenges while transforming the former industrial building into a modern office, not least of which was a series of misaligned floors and window sills. In the end it was decided demolish some ancillary buildings and gut the the interior entirely to install a glass office within the existing brick facade.

There's a 12-ft (3.6-m) gap between the new and the old structures. This helps realize a standardized floorplan in the office, as well as creating a light and airy interior. Additionally, between the two structures, PAU has added significant greenery, including American sweet gum and native oak trees, and planters.

The Refinery at Domino's glazed office building is installed inside the original brick structure
The Refinery at Domino's glazed office building is installed inside the original brick structure

The new office measures 460,000 sq ft (roughly 42,000 sq m), and, alongside the main working areas, includes a large triple-height atrium lobby, amenities like a fitness club, indoor pool, and restaurants and retail space. Its uppermost vaulted penthouse roof section, meanwhile, offers superb views of Manhattan and serves as a combined events space, private club and communal workspace.

"The transformation of The Refinery entailed three major design moves – inserting a contemporary building in the sleeve of the historic structure similar the machinery it once housed; creating a glass barrel vault form that pays homage to the American Round Arch style of the original; and opening the ground floor to the park and the surrounding Williamsburg neighborhood," explained Vishaan Chakrabarti, Founder and Creative Director of PAU.

"This approach has created an iconic landmark for the 21st century, offering users natural light, luscious greenery, waterfront views, and a contemporary dialogue with history that most new commercial projects lack. Although conceived before the pandemic, The Refinery represents a future of work that offers a unique rootedness in place and community that is invaluable going forward."

The Refinery at Domino serves as a modern office space with floor-to-ceiling windows
The Refinery at Domino serves as a modern office space with floor-to-ceiling windows

In addition to its reuse of the old structure, the Refinery at Domino boosts its green cred with a water recycling system, meaning that all of the wastewater generated by the building is treated and reused onsite. It operates fully from electricity and PAU says it expects it to reach net zero emissions.

The project is part of a larger redevelopment effort on the Brooklyn waterfront and is surrounded by a large park by James Corner Field Operations, with some residential buildings nearby.

Source: PAU

View gallery - 11 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionRenovationNew YorkOffice
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!