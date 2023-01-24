London to get a slice of the Big Apple with NYC-style Highline park

A new High Line-style project is coming to London, UK. Named the Camden Highline, it will create an elevated park and walkway in the vein of the remarkably popular attraction in New York City.

The Camden Highline project is being led by the original architects of the NYC High Line, James Corner Field Operations (who created it alongside Diller Scofidio + Renfro), in collaboration with local architecture firm vPPR, the Camden Highline team, and community engagement firm Street Space.

The project will be 1.2 km (roughly 0.75 mile) in length and will be located in the London Borough of Camden. Like most other High Line-style developments we've seen, it will involve transforming a stretch of disused railway into a new elevated park and walking route in a bid to invigorate the local area. The park will stretch from Camden Gardens to Royal College Street, connecting to a 6-km (4-mile) circular walk, parks and transport hubs, as well as other destinations, including Heatherwick Studio's Coal Drops Yard.

Significant greenery will be planted by garden designer Piet Oudolf, who again was involved in the original High Line, in consultation with the London Wildlife Trust. The landscaping will be arranged so as to take visitors through distinct areas inspired by woodlands, productive gardens, meadows and British hedgerows. There will also be a children's play area, volunteer-run allotments, an outdoor classroom, viewing point, windows for trainspotting, and both stairs and elevator access.

The Camden Highline will include a children's play area, volunteer-run allotments, an outdoor classroom, and more Hayes Davidson/JCFO/vPPR

"The Camden Highline has captured local imaginations," said Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. "It urges us to broaden the horizons of what's possible within our cities and is exactly the sort of innovative, environmentally sustainable, and community-driven project which will continue to benefit and inspire generations to come. This vision will also bring huge enterprise opportunities to local small business, helping to build a better, greener, and more prosperous London for everyone. I look forward to following the Camden Highline on its journey and to walking in London's own park in the sky."

The project started out as a crowdfunding campaign and now that planning permission has been granted, the Camden Highline charity is seeking donors to help fund the £14 million (roughly US$17 million) cost of the first section, which is expected to open to the public in 2025. Two additional sections are then planned to follow.

Source: Camden Highline