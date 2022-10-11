© 2022 New Atlas
Architecture

Mixed-use development brings new energy to Battersea Power Station

By Adam Williams
October 11, 2022
Mixed-use development brings new energy to Battersea Power Station
After numerous false starts and failed proposals, Battersea Power Station, which famously featured on Pink Floyd's Animals album cover, has finally been restored
After numerous false starts and failed proposals, Battersea Power Station, which famously featured on Pink Floyd's Animals album cover, has finally been restored
View 14 Images
After numerous false starts and failed proposals, Battersea Power Station, which famously featured on Pink Floyd's Animals album cover, has finally been restored
1/14
After numerous false starts and failed proposals, Battersea Power Station, which famously featured on Pink Floyd's Animals album cover, has finally been restored
Battersea Power Station forms the heart of a £9 billion (roughly US$9.9 billion) regeneration project
2/14
Battersea Power Station forms the heart of a £9 billion (roughly US$9.9 billion) regeneration project
Battersea Power Station's original construction involved the use of roughly six million bricks
3/14
Battersea Power Station's original construction involved the use of roughly six million bricks
Battersea Power Station is located on a sprawling 42-acre (17-hectare) site that has been heavily landscaped
4/14
Battersea Power Station is located on a sprawling 42-acre (17-hectare) site that has been heavily landscaped
Battersea Power Station's four chimneys have been rebuilt using original construction methods
5/14
Battersea Power Station's four chimneys have been rebuilt using original construction methods
Battersea Power Station features a novel attraction that takes visitors up an elevator in one of its chimneys to enjoy choice views of London
6/14
Battersea Power Station features a novel attraction that takes visitors up an elevator in one of its chimneys to enjoy choice views of London
Historic photo showing the original interior of Battersea Power Station's Turbine Hall A as it looked in its heyday
7/14
Historic photo showing the original interior of Battersea Power Station's Turbine Hall A as it looked in its heyday
Battersea Power Station's Turbine Hall A has now been transformed into a shopping area
8/14
Battersea Power Station's Turbine Hall A has now been transformed into a shopping area
Historic photo showing the original interior of Battersea Power Station's Turbine Hall B
9/14
Historic photo showing the original interior of Battersea Power Station's Turbine Hall B
Battersea Power Station's Turbine Hall B is now given over to retail space
10/14
Battersea Power Station's Turbine Hall B is now given over to retail space
Battersea Power Station's original control rooms have been restored, down to the replacement of original switches using 3D printing
11/14
Battersea Power Station's original control rooms have been restored, down to the replacement of original switches using 3D printing
Battersea Power Station's original cranes have been retained to reference its industrial past
12/14
Battersea Power Station's original cranes have been retained to reference its industrial past
Battersea Power Station's restoration has been underway since 2014
13/14
Battersea Power Station's restoration has been underway since 2014
Battersea Power Station's restoration involved sourcing roughly 1.8 million bricks from the original brickmakers
14/14
Battersea Power Station's restoration involved sourcing roughly 1.8 million bricks from the original brickmakers
View gallery - 14 images

Iconic is a word that's often overused in architecture, but we have no issue with it being applied to London's Battersea Power Station. Almost 40 years after it was decommissioned, the famous Art Deco building has been painstakingly restored by WilkinsonEyre with impressive attention to detail, transforming it into a mixed-use development that retains much of its original character.

One of the largest brick buildings in Europe, Battersea Power Station was designed by architect Sir Giles Gilbert Scott. Its construction involved the use of roughly six million bricks and was carried out in two parts, with the first phase constructed in the 1930s and the last of its four chimneys then finally put into position in 1955.

During its heyday, Battersea Power Station's huge coal-powered steam turbines produced around a fifth of London's electricity, including Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament. Since it was decommissioned, its photogenic appearance has seen it in demand as a location for movies like The Dark Knight, The King's Speech, and Fast & Furious. It also famously appeared on Pink Floyd's Animals album.

After a series of zany ideas like adding a rollercoaster or a skyscraper fell through, work to turn it into a mixed-use development began in earnest in 2014. The chimneys were rebuilt using the original construction methods, with each one requiring 25,000 wheelbarrows of hand-poured concrete and 375 liters (almost 100 gallons) of paint. There's a novel twist too: one of the chimneys hosts an experience called Lift 109, which consists of a glass elevator that takes visitors up to a viewing point around 109 m (357 ft) in height.

Battersea Power Station's Turbine Hall A has now been transformed into a shopping area
Battersea Power Station's Turbine Hall A has now been transformed into a shopping area

Inside, Battersea Power Station's two Turbine Halls have been transformed into retail areas, while its control rooms are now bars/event spaces. The cavernous Boiler Room, meanwhile – which itself could fit the entirety of St. Paul's Cathedral – has been converted into an office space, with Apple taking up six floors, though the area is not yet complete. Elsewhere, the building hosts 254 luxury apartments, restaurants and cafes, more office space, a theater, and an events space, as well as significant landscaping.

WilkinsonEyre went to lot of effort honoring the industrial character of the interior. Approximately 1.8 million bricks were sourced from the original brickmakers, both Northcot Bricks in Gloucestershire and Blockleys in Shropshire. Additionally, color scanning and 3D printers were used to replicate the missing dials, knobs and levers in the old power station control rooms. Even fixtures like cranes have been left in place.

"It has been a privilege to restore and transform this iconic building, not only saving and celebrating the original features but creating interventions which bring the structure alive again," said Sebastien Ricard, Director at WilkinsonEyre. "I'm excited that these incredible volumes – the Turbine Halls and Boiler House – will, for the first time, be open to all. We've taken great inspiration from Sir Giles Gilbert Scott in everything from the drama and scale right through to individual material choices and I hope this is reflected in the experience of residents and visitors."

Historic photo showing the original interior of Battersea Power Station's Turbine Hall A as it looked in its heyday
Historic photo showing the original interior of Battersea Power Station's Turbine Hall A as it looked in its heyday

Battersea Power Station will open to the public for the first time on October 14. The brick building forms the heart of a larger £9 billion (roughly US$9.9 billion) regeneration project masterplanned by Rafael Viñoly Architects that's starting to look rather crowded and has seen the construction of Frank Gehry-designed housing, as well as a building by Foster + Partners, and a square by BIG, plus a London Underground station and other upcoming buildings nearby.

Source: WilkinsonEyre

View gallery - 14 images

Tags

ArchitectureBattersea Power StationBuilding and ConstructionRenovationLondon
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!