© 2020 New Atlas
Architecture

Extraordinary Australian "bubble house" hits the market

By Loz Blain
August 23, 2020
Extraordinary Australian "bubb...
Eleven interconnecting domes
Eleven interconnecting domes make up this unique house
View 23 Images
The Bubble House's iris windows do give a bit of an eyeball effect
1/23
The Bubble House's iris windows do give a bit of an eyeball effect
Eleven interconnecting domes
2/23
Eleven interconnecting domes make up this unique house
A truly unique floor plan
3/23
A truly unique floor plan
The property backs onto bushland and a river not far from Ipswich, Queensland
4/23
The property backs onto bushland and a river not far from Ipswich, Queensland
The front gate gives you your first sense that things are about to get interesting
5/23
The front gate gives you your first sense that things are about to get interesting
Rear entertainment terrace
6/23
Rear entertainment terrace
Circular spa in the bathroom
7/23
Circular spa in the bathroom
Birchall's home office
8/23
Birchall's home office
Air conditioned bar
9/23
Air conditioned bar
Curves are everywhere
10/23
Curves are everywhere
The kitchen has its own 5-meter dome and was built by a boat builder/carpenter familiar with curves
11/23
The kitchen has its own 5-meter dome and was built by a boat builder/carpenter familiar with curves
Upstairs living room
12/23
Upstairs living room
Heater flue comes up through to the second story
13/23
Heater flue comes up through to the second story
Neat little display cabinets built into the walls
14/23
Neat little display cabinets built into the walls
A very spacious home
15/23
A very spacious home
Gotta love that library
16/23
Gotta love that library
Some fun lighting in the TV room
17/23
Some fun lighting in the TV room
Double-storey heater is another custom build
18/23
Double-storey heater is another custom build
A quirky dining room
19/23
A quirky dining room
Water cooling fountains are another unique feature
20/23
Water cooling fountains are another unique feature
Aussie bush backyard backs onto a river
21/23
Aussie bush backyard backs onto a river
Colorful gardens around the house
22/23
Colorful gardens around the house
Graham Birchall's extraordinary "bubble house" is up for sale
23/23
Graham Birchall's extraordinary "bubble house" is up for sale
View gallery - 23 images

A truly unique piece of Australian real estate is up for grabs. Architect Graham Birchall's personal home, based around a series of 11 intersecting bubble domes, has gone up for sale in Ipswich, Queensland.

Birchall built the home in the 1980s as a study of the adaptable nature of spheres. The domes range in diameter from 4 to 8 meters (13.1 to 26.2 ft), and give the whole building a unique look. Some of the bubbles look distinctly like eyeballs, and that's because of the remote-controlled iris-like window shades; to help build these windows Birchall actually emailed NASA to ask for some design drawings of the Mars Rover, which they supplied.

Water cooling fountains are another unique feature
Water cooling fountains are another unique feature

Functionally, it looks like a perfectly normal, if very beautiful, home, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a four-car garage. There are balconies and several terraces, a glassed-in entry tunnel, curving staircases, a gorgeous library, and colorful gardens. The circular kitchen was crafted by a boat builder/carpenter to fit the space, and the upstairs office looks pretty incredible too.

Double-storey heater is another custom build
Double-storey heater is another custom build

A timber heater in the large downstairs family room heats both the upper and lower floors, with a long flue that extends right up through a big hole in between storys. Another multi-story feature is the internal water-cooling fountain, and some of the ceilings are as much as 5 m (16.4 ft) high.

Rear entertainment terrace
Rear entertainment terrace

Property values tend to hover around a million Australian dollars (~US$716,500) in the area, but none of them look remotely like this thing, so we'll be interested to see how much it ends up going for. An absolute labor of love and a remarkable creation; we certainly wonder what Birchall's building next. Check out a heap of photos in the gallery, and a short video below.

79 Elanora Way, Karalee

Source: First National Real Estate

View gallery - 23 images

Tags

ArchitectureCrazyAustraliaHouse
Loz Blain
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he has since covered everything from medical technology to aeronautics, music gear and historical artefacts. Since 2010 he's branched out into photography, video and audio production.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More