© 2023 New Atlas
Architecture

RIBA's House of the Year celebrates Britain's best new homes

By Adam Williams
August 10, 2023
RIBA's House of the Year celebrates Britain's best new homes
Saltmarsh House was designed by Niall McLaughlin Architects, and is located on the Isle of Wight. The project is one of 20 to feature in RIBA's 2023 House of the Year longlist
Saltmarsh House was designed by Niall McLaughlin Architects, and is located on the Isle of Wight. The project is one of 20 to feature in RIBA's 2023 House of the Year longlist
View 40 Images
Blackbird was designed by Nicholas Lyons and Hamish Herford, and is located in the Cotswolds
1/40
Blackbird was designed by Nicholas Lyons and Hamish Herford, and is located in the Cotswolds
Blackbird was designed for a couple to enjoy their gardening and artistic pastimes and features a man-made lake that's used for swimming and boating
2/40
Blackbird was designed for a couple to enjoy their gardening and artistic pastimes and features a man-made lake that's used for swimming and boating
Blockmakers Arms was designed by Erbar Mattes, and is located in London
3/40
Blockmakers Arms was designed by Erbar Mattes, and is located in London

Blockmakers Arms involved converting a former pub into a family home. The interior decor nods to its past with subtle original touches
4/40
Blockmakers Arms involved converting a former pub into a family home. The interior decor nods to its past with subtle original touches
Cove Ridge was designed by Coffey Architects, and is located in Woolacombe
5/40
Cove Ridge was designed by Coffey Architects, and is located in Woolacombe
Cove Ridge is an attractive new house that draws inspiration from local architectural traditions and is perched above a cliff, offering stunning views of the area
6/40
Cove Ridge is an attractive new house that draws inspiration from local architectural traditions and is perched above a cliff, offering stunning views of the area
Cowshed was designed by David Kohn Architects and is located in Devon
7/40
Cowshed was designed by David Kohn Architects and is located in Devon
Cowshed involved the creation of a welcoming family home, artist studio and office. The project repurposed a ruined agricultural outbuilding, making use of the original concrete footings, concrete columns, and timber trusses
8/40
Cowshed involved the creation of a welcoming family home, artist studio and office. The project repurposed a ruined agricultural outbuilding, making use of the original concrete footings, concrete columns, and timber trusses
Cuddymoss was designed by Ann Nisbet Studio and is located in North Ayrshire, Scotland
9/40
Cuddymoss was designed by Ann Nisbet Studio and is located in North Ayrshire, Scotland
Cuddymoss is a new build situated within some existing ruins. The project joins two brick sections with a glazed corridor
10/40
Cuddymoss is a new build situated within some existing ruins. The project joins two brick sections with a glazed corridor
Forest Road SNUG home was designed by Ecomotive, and is located in Bristol
11/40
Forest Road SNUG home was designed by Ecomotive, and is located in Bristol
Forest Road SNUG home is a compact house that successfully utilizes a neglected small-corner plot and has a footprint of just 44 sq m (473 sq ft)
12/40
Forest Road SNUG home is a compact house that successfully utilizes a neglected small-corner plot and has a footprint of just 44 sq m (473 sq ft)
Godwit House was designed by MawsonKerr Architects and is located in Northumbria
13/40
Godwit House was designed by MawsonKerr Architects and is located in Northumbria
Godwit House was designed to nestle into the rolling landscape and is extremely energy efficient, exceeding even the exacting Passivhaus green building standard
14/40
Godwit House was designed to nestle into the rolling landscape and is extremely energy efficient, exceeding even the exacting Passivhaus green building standard
Green House was designed by Hayhurst and Co, and is located in London
15/40
Green House was designed by Hayhurst and Co, and is located in London
Green House was built to a very tight budget and is fronted by sliding polycarbonate sheets. It also has lots of greenery inside and outside
16/40
Green House was built to a very tight budget and is fronted by sliding polycarbonate sheets. It also has lots of greenery inside and outside
Hidden House was designed by Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Ltd, and is located in Herefordshire
17/40
Hidden House was designed by Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Ltd, and is located in Herefordshire
Hidden House involved converting a 19th century barn, with the careful addition of a subterranean extension to add living space while preserving the building's historic silhouette on a rural hillside
18/40
Hidden House involved converting a 19th century barn, with the careful addition of a subterranean extension to add living space while preserving the building's historic silhouette on a rural hillside
House in Hove was designed by Farshid Moussavi Architecture, and is located in East Sussex
19/40
House in Hove was designed by Farshid Moussavi Architecture, and is located in East Sussex
House in Hove was created for the architect's own parents and is conceived as a light-filled, multi-generational oasis on a compact suburban plot
20/40
House in Hove was created for the architect's own parents and is conceived as a light-filled, multi-generational oasis on a compact suburban plot
Hundred Acre Wood was designed by Denizen Works, and is located in rural Scotland
21/40
Hundred Acre Wood was designed by Denizen Works, and is located in rural Scotland
Hundred Acre Wood is finished in cladding that was created using crushed and recycled TV screens, while its interior design focuses on natural light
22/40
Hundred Acre Wood is finished in cladding that was created using crushed and recycled TV screens, while its interior design focuses on natural light
Island House was designed by Miya Ushida Architects, and is located on the Isle of Wight
23/40
Island House was designed by Miya Ushida Architects, and is located on the Isle of Wight
Island House sits on a gentle slope with breathtaking views and uses a mixture of modern and traditional materials to great effect
24/40
Island House sits on a gentle slope with breathtaking views and uses a mixture of modern and traditional materials to great effect
Made of Sand was designed by Studio Weave, and is located in Devon
25/40
Made of Sand was designed by Studio Weave, and is located in Devon
Made of Sand is a two-story home extension that adds flexible, open-plan spaces to a small cottage
26/40
Made of Sand is a two-story home extension that adds flexible, open-plan spaces to a small cottage
Middle Avenue was designed by Rural Office, and is located in Farnham
27/40
Middle Avenue was designed by Rural Office, and is located in Farnham
Middle Avenue was designed for the clients and their grown-up children as an adaptable and multi-generation family home
28/40
Middle Avenue was designed for the clients and their grown-up children as an adaptable and multi-generation family home
Rhossili House was designed by Maich Swift Architects, and is located in Wales
29/40
Rhossili House was designed by Maich Swift Architects, and is located in Wales
Rhossili House is situated on a highly exposed clifftop with enviable views out west to the sea and north towards a dramatic undulating coastline
30/40
Rhossili House is situated on a highly exposed clifftop with enviable views out west to the sea and north towards a dramatic undulating coastline
Saltmarsh House was designed by Niall McLaughlin Architects, and is located on the Isle of Wight. The project is one of 20 to feature in RIBA's 2023 House of the Year longlist
31/40
Saltmarsh House was designed by Niall McLaughlin Architects, and is located on the Isle of Wight. The project is one of 20 to feature in RIBA's 2023 House of the Year longlist
Saltmarsh House is a light-filled an extremely energy efficient home that's conceived as a delicate pavilion
32/40
Saltmarsh House is a light-filled an extremely energy efficient home that's conceived as a delicate pavilion
Southwark Brick House was designed by Satish Jassal Architects, and is located in London
33/40
Southwark Brick House was designed by Satish Jassal Architects, and is located in London
Southwark Brick House is located on a difficult site that was previously home to a garage
34/40
Southwark Brick House is located on a difficult site that was previously home to a garage
Spruce House and Studio was designed by ao-ft and is located in London
35/40
Spruce House and Studio was designed by ao-ft and is located in London
Spruce House and Studio is a new-build home and self-contained design studio constructed from cross-laminated timber. Its facade is imagined as a shopfront, with the ground floor fully glazed behind timber shutters
36/40
Spruce House and Studio is a new-build home and self-contained design studio constructed from cross-laminated timber. Its facade is imagined as a shopfront, with the ground floor fully glazed behind timber shutters
Threefold House was designed by Knox Bhavan Architects, and is located in London
37/40
Threefold House was designed by Knox Bhavan Architects, and is located in London
Threefold House overcomes a very challenging site and is built around three planted courtyards which provide daylight, ventilation, and a beautiful view
38/40
Threefold House overcomes a very challenging site and is built around three planted courtyards which provide daylight, ventilation, and a beautiful view
Riverview was designed by Mole Architects, and is located in Essex
39/40
Riverview was designed by Mole Architects, and is located in Essex
Riverview is a large new home that has been designed to not overwhelm its idyllic site. The residence has an understated appearance, as well as an impressive degree of energy efficiency
40/40
Riverview is a large new home that has been designed to not overwhelm its idyllic site. The residence has an understated appearance, as well as an impressive degree of energy efficiency
View gallery - 40 images

The prestigious Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has revealed the finalists for its 2023 House of the Year. The competition celebrates the best of British residential design, and the 20 homes in the longlist include a house and studio built from the ruins of a cowshed and an enviable home that boasts its own artificial lake.

The RIBA House of the Year competition is now in its 10th year and recognizes the finest new architect-designed house or home extension in the UK. As always, though the competition is supposed to represent the entire UK, most featured are actually in England, in particular the south. Scotland fields two projects this year, while Wales has one. There are none in Northern Ireland.

In the coming weeks and months, the longlist of 20 homes presented here will be reduced to a shortlist. The overall winner will finally be revealed later in the year. We've highlighted a couple of standout designs below, but be sure to head to the gallery for a look at each of the homes.

"This year's RIBA House of the Year longlist includes a selection of exciting new typologies – from modest terraced houses to larger family homes," said Dido Milne, Jury Chair. "It showcases architects expressing their creativity within a wide variety of settings – from homes on tight urban sites where the ingenuity is evident in the twists and turns of the plan and section, to detached rural homes where the architect has been given free rein to reimagine the baronial hall or lakeside retreat."

Cowshed was designed by David Kohn Architects and is located in Devon
Cowshed was designed by David Kohn Architects and is located in Devon

Cowshed was designed by David Kohn Architects and is located at Middle Rocombe Farm in rural Devon. It was commissioned by clients who have lived on the farm for 50 years. During the past 15 years they have painstakingly converted the old agricultural farm buildings into a housing community, of which Cowshed is the last to be completed.

The residence measures 296 sq m (almost 3,190 sq ft), which is divided between a family home, artist studio, and office. David Kohn Architects cleverly repurposed the original concrete footings of an old outbuilding on the site, using its concrete columns and timber trusses, retaining the rustic characteristics but with modern upgrades, such as excellent insulation, ample daylight and energy efficient heating systems.

Blackbird was designed by Nicholas Lyons and Hamish Herford, and is located in the Cotswolds
Blackbird was designed by Nicholas Lyons and Hamish Herford, and is located in the Cotswolds

Blackbird was designed by Nicholas Lyons, with Hamish Herford, and is located in an officially designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty amid some woodland in the Cotswolds.

The home measures 223 sq m (2,400 sq ft) and is largely constructed from timber, including charred timber on the walls, and black oak flooring, plus there's black metal shingles on the roof. The home's south-facing entrance opens onto a small artificial lake. This is topped-up by rainwater collected from the home's roof and is used for swimming and boating, as well as water-source heat pumps that heat the house. In summer, the water helps cool the immediate area around the home.

Source: RIBA

View gallery - 40 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionCompetitionRIBAHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!