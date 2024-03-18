Plastic fantastic: Indian home integrates over 6,000 discarded toys

India's Toy Storey, by Wallmakers, showcases an unorthodox approach to recycling, with the residence incorporating approximately 6,200 unwanted toys into its exterior. It also has an attractive overall form that maximizes ventilation and shade to provide a comfortable interior temperature.

Toy Storey came about when Wallmakers was commissioned to create a new house on a rural wooded site in Vadakara, North Kerala, and was inspired by the fact that the municipality has the highest number of toys in the state. Eventually, such toys go out of favor and are discarded. The design studio opted to reuse those unloved and abandoned playthings in the building itself. And now that it's finished, it's proving popular with local kids, who gather to look at the old toys.

"Have you ever stepped on a Lego block?" asks Wallmakers. "Everyone who has, even once in their lifetime stepped on one would remember the pain of it. This led us to ponder over two questions: 'How sturdy is this material?' and 'How much of it is left in everyone's houses after children discard them?'

"Plastic has managed to snake its way into almost every aspect of our daily lives, including 90% of the world's toys ,which is a far cry from the old Indian childhoods of outdoor play and wooden toys. With global toy sales peaking at US$107.4 billion in 2022 and toys being unsuitable for recycling due to their complex forms and chemical additives, 80% of all toys ever made have ended up in landfills, incinerators or the ocean."

Toy Storey features decorative Japanese-style shoji screens to offer privacy

Syam Sreesylam, Althaf Rasheed

There's actually a bit more to Toy Storey than just its toys, however. The home comprises a central block and the upper area, which is very open with a permeable facade that allows excellent ventilation inside. It was partly constructed from compressed earth blocks sourced from soil on the site of the house and also incorporates recycled Mangalore tiles.

The interior measures 3,843 sq ft (357 sq m), and its layout is conceived as a "house within a house." Much of the available floorspace is taken up by a large living space that will be frequented by visiting neighbors and members of the community, while Japanese-style shoji screens partition the private areas. There's also a narrow central courtyard which further aids ventilation.

Wallmakers has an obvious passion for making good use of discarded materials in its builds and also recently completed an unusual home that made use of discarded plastic bottles.

Source: Wallmakers