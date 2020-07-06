© 2020 New Atlas
Architecture

World's tallest climbing wall takes shape in Copenhagen

By Nick Lavars
July 06, 2020
World's tallest climbing wall ...
The CopenHill facility in Denmark is now home to the world's tallest climbing wall
The CopenHill facility in Denmark is now home to the world's tallest climbing wall
View 9 Images
The routes have now been completed on the CopenHill climbing wall
1/9
The routes have now been completed on the CopenHill climbing wall
The exterior of the CopenHill building was already eye-catching, featuring a facade made up of glass and stacked aluminum bricks
2/9
The exterior of the CopenHill building was already eye-catching, featuring a facade made up of glass and stacked aluminum bricks
The first routes have now been completed on the CopenHill climbing wall
3/9
The first routes have now been completed on the CopenHill climbing wall
As the home to a waste-to-energy power plant topped by an artificial ski slope, while featuring with running trails and a rooftop bar, the CopenHill facility in Denmark was already a particularly versatile space
4/9
As the home to a waste-to-energy power plant topped by an artificial ski slope, while featuring with running trails and a rooftop bar, the CopenHill facility in Denmark was already a particularly versatile space
Construction in progress on the CopenHill climbing wall
5/9
Construction in progress on the CopenHill climbing wall
During the construction phase of the CopenHill climbing wall
6/9
During the construction phase of the CopenHill climbing wall
Render vs reality of the design for the CopenHill climbing wall
7/9
Render vs reality of the design for the CopenHill climbing wall
With a height of 80 m (262 ft), the CopenHill climbing wall was divided into four pitches
8/9
With a height of 80 m (262 ft), the CopenHill climbing wall was divided into four pitches
The CopenHill facility in Denmark is now home to the world's tallest climbing wall
9/9
The CopenHill facility in Denmark is now home to the world's tallest climbing wall
View gallery - 9 images

As home to a waste-to-energy power plant topped by an artificial ski slope, while featuring running trails and a rooftop bar, the CopenHill facility in Denmark was already a particularly versatile space. Some finishing touches have now been added to the building facade that will add yet another activity to its repertoire, with the routes now complete on what is claimed to be the tallest climbing wall in the world.

The exterior of the CopenHill building was already eye-catching enough, featuring a facade made up of glass and stacked aluminum bricks. Tasked with creating the relatively narrow column that would be used as the 1,200-square-meter (12,916-sq-ft) climbing surface, international outfit Walltopia had to maintain this unique pattern of blocks and openings, while integrating the necessary structures for a climbing wall.

Render vs reality of the design for the CopenHill climbing wall
Render vs reality of the design for the CopenHill climbing wall

With a height of 80 m (262 ft), the climbing wall was divided into four pitches, or sections that climbers complete before stopping for a break. These offer climbers differing degrees of difficulty, with the easiest section at the bottom and things becoming harder the higher they go. Sloped edges situated every 20 m (65 ft), meanwhile, offer them a chance to catch their breath.

“It was inspired by natural multi-pitch routes – they usually use naturally formed ledges for pitch endings,” explains Walltopia’s Vasil Sharlanov, member of the design team.

The routes have now been completed on the CopenHill climbing wall
The routes have now been completed on the CopenHill climbing wall

Efforts were made to continue the aesthetic of the facade while also allowing natural light to enter the interior. This called for a careful mix of plexiglass and fiberglass, which was combined with 55 tons of steel to make sure the wall stands up to the unforgiving Scandinavian weather.

Construction was actually completed on the wall back in November, but the team chose to wait for winter to pass before adding the climbing holds. The routes have now been completed, and while the wall was meant to open in the spring just gone, it appears to have been delayed for now. We have reached out to the team and will update this story with an opening date when we get one.

Source: Walltopia

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionExerciseClimbing
Nick Lavars
Nick Lavars
Nick has been writing and editing at New Atlas for over six years, where he has covered everything from distant space probes to self-driving cars to oddball animal science. He previously spent time at The Conversation, Mashable and The Santiago Times, earning a Masters degree in communications from Melbourne’s RMIT University along the way.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More