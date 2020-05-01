Zaha Hadid Architects plans "Shanghai's greenest building"

Zaha Hadid Architects has produced some of its most notable work in China lately, including a huge starfish-like airport and a stunning skyscraper . Having won a competition to design the new Shanghai headquarters of the China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group (CECEP), which will boast significant sustainable technology, this trend looks set to continue.

Sadly, ZHA has only made one image available so far, though it looks very striking with its interlocking glass and steel forms. The mixed-use 218,000 sq m (roughly 2.3 million sq ft) headquarters will be centered around three towers and will be located next to the city's Huangpu River (the Shanghai Tower , the world's second-tallest building, is shown nearby in the render above). It will consist of shopping, dining and leisure facilities that all share a park.

"Continuing their commitment to renewable energy and environmental conservation, the new CECEP headquarters in Shanghai has been designed to be the 'greenest' building in the city with sustainability embedded into every aspect of its design and construction to achieve more than 90 credits in China's exacting Three Star Green Building Rating system – the highest score for any building in Shanghai," says ZHA.

Calling such a large new project the greenest building in Shanghai is a bold claim and while it's too way early for any meaningful figures to be offered up, it will at least have a lot of sustainable tech. Solar panels will be connected to a battery storage system and are expected to reduce grid-based electricity use by 25 percent. Rainwater harvesting will be used for irrigation and shading will reduce artificial cooling needs.

Other notable features include efficient heating and ventilation systems. Ice will be generated by chillers at night using off-peak electricity and stored, then used to aid cooling during the day, reducing peak daytime electricity consumption. Additionally, the project will be part-built using locally-produced prefabricated components and recycled materials.

We've no word yet on when the project is expected to begin construction, nor its budget.

Source: Zaha Hadid Architects