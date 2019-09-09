Window Wizard robot sticks it to dirty glass

Although cleaning the window panes may not be difficult in your house, it can be challenging in homes with a lot of large, high-reaching windows. The Window Wizard robot is designed to help, by autonomously moving across the glass while cleaning it.

Created by Kuwaiti startup Limodo, the Window Wizard is initially filled with a cleaning liquid of the user's choice, and then placed by hand against a vertical window pane – it adheres to the glass using a powered suction system. Utilizing either an included wireless remote control unit or an iOS/Android app on their smartphone, the user subsequently selects the type of window-cleaning path that they wish the robot to travel.

Once activated, the device proceeds to follow that path, moving along on four rollers while wiping away accumulated crud using interchangeable pads. An edge-detection system keeps the robot from bumping into the window frames, plus it lets the 'bot know when to turn around.

An underside view of the Window Wizard Limodo

Power is provided primarily by a 4-meter (13-ft) electrical cord that runs to a standard wall outlet. For situations where that just won't work, however, an onboard 14.4V/650-mAh lithium-ion battery will keep the Wizard going for up to 30 minutes per 2-hour charge, untethered. And should the device conk out for whatever reason, an included 4-meter safety line (attached to the robot and to the top of the window) can be used to keep it from crashing to the floor.

Limodo claims that the Window Wizard is relatively quiet, producing under 65 decibels when in operation. It reportedly cleans at a speed of 1 square meter (10. 8 sq ft) per 2.5 minutes.

Should you be interested in getting one, you can do so via its current Indiegogo campaign. A pledge of US$240 will get you a unit, with shipping estimated for November if it reaches production. Its planned retail price is $400. For comparison, Ecovacs' already-available Winbot window-cleaning robot sells for $500.

You can see the Window Wizard in action, in the video below.

Limodo Window Wizard

Sources: Indiegogo, Limodo