Alfa Romeo brings back a legend with Giulia GTA

Based on a current-generation Giulia Quadrifoglio, the Giulia GTA draws its inspiration from the Giulia Gran Turismo Alleggerita of 1965. The race-winner of that era became a legend, and Alfa hopes the new street-legal versions of the GTA will do the same.

On June 24th of 2020, Alfa Romeo marks its 110th anniversary. To celebrate, it's introducing a modern Giulia GTA in two variations, both derived from the Sprint GT and GTA of the 1960s.

The original Giulia race models were presented in 1965, the original being made as the Gran Turismo Allegarita (meaning GT “lightened”). Alfa's Sprint GT was introduced as an even lighter-weight version, its bodywork made from aluminum. It was over 450 pounds (204 kg) lighter, but not street legal. Other changes came to the engine and chassis for better racing performance.

The Giulia Sprint GT went on to win three consecutive Challenge Europeo Marche races, and managed top-10 finishes in national championships. It won hundreds of races in all, which led to Alfa Romeo coining the marketing slogan, “A victory day in your everyday car” for the Giulia.

The new-generation Giulia GTA will have the same 2.9-liter bi-turbocharged V6 engine as the current Giulia Quadrifoglio model (510 hp), modified to output 540 horsepower (402.6 kW). A modified, still street-legal version called the GTAm will also be offered, but outfitted with race-ready seating, roll bar, 6-point harnesses and no back seats. Both cars will have a new Akrapovi-specific exhaust system as well.

With their extensive use of ultra-light materials, the GTA and GTAm benefit from a weight reduction of 220 lb compared to the Giulia Quadrifoglio, achieving a best-in-class weight/power ratio of 6.2 lb/hp Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo put much effort into lightweighting the GTA and GTAm, shaving off 220 pounds (99.8 kg) from the standard Giulia Quadrifoglio. This gives the car a weight to power ratio of 6.2 lb per horsepower (2.8 kg per 0.75 kW). Lightweighting includes carbon fiber for the driveshaft, hood, roof, front wheel arches, and rear wheel arch inserts.

The GTAm also gets carbon fiber seat shells. Lexan is used in the side and rear window frames, and other composite materials are used throughout the car. Aerodynamics and handling improvements were also made to the Giulia GTA for better performance.

The extreme GTAm model of the Alfa Romeo Giulia will have 6-point racing harnesses and a rear seat deletion Alfa Romeo

The interior of the Giulia GTA has a 100-percent Alcantara covering on the dashboard, door details, glove box, side pillars, and center-seat upholstery. The GTAm adds more Alcantara in place of the carpeting, and over top of moldings designed to house helmets, fire extinguisher, etc. Matte carbon inserts add weight loss elements and race appeal, while the GTAm also gets a belted door handle and door panel deletes.

Both the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm begin pre-orders today with only 500 total to be sold, each as numbered units. Pricing and further details have not yet been released. The special customer experience for purchase does include a one-on-one concierge-style experience, a fitted racing helmet and GTA-liveried racing suit, along with a personalized car cover. There's also a driving course designed by Alfa Romeo’s Driving Academy.

Source: Alfa Romeo

