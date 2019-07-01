Back in 2017, the Alfa Romeo's beautiful Giulia sedan was introduced with an all-new design as the brand made its re-entry into North America. When we drove that car we were impressed with its stellar good looks, but found a few details to be out of place. Specifically, we didn't like the Sport mode shift patterns and thought the interior lacked some comfort items that are now expected in the luxury segments. Since our review, Alfa has made a couple of changes to the Giulia. But those changes are minimal and (according to the company) not worth mentioning in any published model information. The changes are, however, clear to the observer.