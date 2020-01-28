© 2020 New Atlas
Camp-Line's connected camper van is an ultramodern lounge on wheels

By C.C. Weiss
January 28, 2020
Camp-Line premieres its new Lounge camper van at CMT 2020
Camp-Line premieres its new Lounge camper van at CMT 2020
The Sprinter-based Lounge shown in Camp-Line's official photos show a slightly different look and layout
The Sprinter-based Lounge shown in Camp-Line's official photos show a slightly different look and layout
The Camp-Line Lounge optimizes space with a compact bathroom with foldaway sink
The Camp-Line Lounge optimizes space with a compact bathroom with foldaway sink
The Sprinter Lounge's bathroom sink design is also a little different from the Ducato version we looked over at CMT
The Sprinter Lounge's bathroom sink design is also a little different from the Ducato version we looked over at CMT
We especially like the hanging lamps in the Sprinter Lounge photos
We especially like the hanging lamps in the Sprinter Lounge photos
Whatever the van underneath, the Camp-Line Lounge features a roomy rear dining lounge/bed
Whatever the van underneath, the Camp-Line Lounge features a roomy rear dining lounge/bed
Here we see Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system, along with the fridge adjacent to the kitchen block
Here we see Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system, along with the fridge adjacent to the kitchen block
Peeking through the rear doors of the Ducato-based Camp-Line Lounge at CMT 2020
Peeking through the rear doors of the Ducato-based Camp-Line Lounge at CMT 2020
Inside the bathroom, sink folded away
Inside the bathroom, sink folded away
We don't see a drain on the floor, so it seems the Lounge's bathroom is just a toilet room, not a wet bath with shower
We don't see a drain on the floor, so it seems the Lounge's bathroom is just a toilet room, not a wet bath with shower
A look at the rear lounge of the Camp-Line Lounge camper van
A look at the rear lounge of the Camp-Line Lounge camper van
We like the clean lines and angles of Camp-Line's design, right down to the induction cooktop and stainless steel sink
We like the clean lines and angles of Camp-Line's design, right down to the induction cooktop and stainless steel sink
Marine-style stainless steel fridge across from the main kitchen block
Marine-style stainless steel fridge across from the main kitchen block
Ducato-based Camp-Line Lounge bathroom sink at CMT 2020
Ducato-based Camp-Line Lounge bathroom sink at CMT 2020
Interestingly, this Lounge has three front seats with two passenger chairs swiveling around to join the living area
Interestingly, this Lounge has three front seats with two passenger chairs swiveling around to join the living area
Camp-Line premieres its new Lounge camper van at CMT 2020
Camp-Line premieres its new Lounge camper van at CMT 2020

German outfit Camp-Line jumped onto the conversion scene in 2017, determined to optimize the RV around the whims of today's youthful, wanderlust-filled connected traveler. It has since loaded its award-winning camper van series with the comforts and technologies of home, from smart TVs, to Wi-Fi, to premium audio. Debuted this month at CMT 2020, its all-new "Lounge" flagship van relies on crisp whites, blacks, grays and stainless steels to live up to its name, embracing road travelers with the atmosphere of an intimate hotel room or downtown lounge.

Camp-Line starts the new Lounge off with a rear lounge similar to the style of floor plan popular in British conversions like the RP Rebel or IH 680CRD. A roomy U-shaped sofa wraps around a central dining table, which lowers down at night to convert over into a large 75 x 72-in (190 x 184-cm) bed.

A look at the rear lounge of the Camp-Line Lounge camper van
A look at the rear lounge of the Camp-Line Lounge camper van

Space for that large rear lounge is left available by the compact kitchen and the bathroom compartment pushed forward to the back of the driver's seat. The simple kitchen block includes a single-burner induction cooktop and sink, a 65L stainless steel compressor fridge hanging on the wall across the aisle. The compact washroom, meanwhile, packs in a fold-down sink over top a toilet.

We like the clean lines and angles of Camp-Line's design, right down to the induction cooktop and stainless steel sink
We like the clean lines and angles of Camp-Line's design, right down to the induction cooktop and stainless steel sink

Camp-Line fills out the van with a tech-focused amenities package, the likes of which you won't find in the average camper van. It lays roots with a 200-Ah lithium-iron-phosphate battery, 320W solar charging system and 3-kW inverter, all of which team to power onboard equipment like the projector-based entertainment system serving up content from the Apple TV, HD antenna and Chromecast. Additional features include Wi-Fi, a Pioneer infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a head-up display, a reverse camera system, and a premium Pioneer sound system with eight-channel amplifier and down-firing subwoofer. A living area touchscreen command center with app connectivity offers accessible control for various living area components.

The Lounge also comes with a Nespresso coffee machine, camp heater, exterior awning, LED lighting, 65L fresh water tank, front and rear skylights, and 12 and 230V electrical outlets. It's built on a Ducato with 138-hp 2.3-liter Multijet engine and eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and includes a Camp-Line exterior graphics package. Base price slides in at €74,990 (approx. US$82,650), as listed in Camp-Line's 2020 catalog.

We especially like the hanging lamps in the Sprinter Lounge photos
We especially like the hanging lamps in the Sprinter Lounge photos

We walked through the Ducato-based Camp-Line Lounge at CMT, and it's definitely an impressive upscale camper van. It seems like Camp-Line might push even further upmarket with a Mercedes Sprinter variant. The MBUX infotainment screen with "Mercedes Pro" menu tips the Sprinter model off in Camp-Line Lounge photos like the one above.

The Sprinter variant shown features a slightly different design with its fridge right next to the kitchen block, an arched kitchen faucet and hanging lamps over the sofa. It's an even homier space than the CMT-debuted Ducato van, and we'll be keeping an eye out for more information about a Sprinter "Lounge" at future shows.

Source: Camp-Line

