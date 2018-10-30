Instead of the compact front dining area included on all the aforementioned German Crafter camper vans, the IH 680CRD has a larger dining lounge at the rear, complete with wraparound sofa. Rear lounges are a foundation of several of IH's camper vans, and the 680CRD has the most spacious version thanks to the size of the base Crafter. This rear lounge has the effect of separating the camper cabin from the rear load doors, and, when coupled with the drawn blinds on the windows, it makes you almost forget you're inside a camper van at all – assuming you're facing rearward and not looking forward at the driver cab.