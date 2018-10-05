No pushing through the crowd just to stand in a queue of fellow gawkers here - we step right aboard the NordVan Crafter and take a look. While the outside is fairly low-key, the interior is all camper van, dashboard to rear doors. Much different from Volkswagen's light, white and bright interior, NordVan wraps adventurers in a darker, more neutral space - gray-shaded furniture, two-tone gray seat upholstery, silver trim, etc. The dual skylights, light brown flooring and lighter furniture tops brighten things up so it doesn't feel like the inside of a cave. All in all, a very nice-looking design.