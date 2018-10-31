RP has gone in a different direction with the Rebel, and not simply by reversing the kitchen and bathroom on account of the British right-hand drive (though it does that too). The big difference is with the dinette/lounge. Instead of dropping a small bench and tabletop just behind the swiveling driver cab seats, RP fills out the rear of the 19.4-foot-long (5.9-m) medium-wheelbase Sprinter with a two-bench lounge with table. A removable rear cushion turns the two benches into a single wraparound sofa, and the entire lounge transforms into either a large double bed or two single beds at night.