Micro Max teardrop camper brings roomy floor plan and bolt-on BBQing

The latest camping trailer in the Little Guy lineup may be "micro" and "little" by Xtreme Outdoors' standards, but it's actually quite roomy compared to the average teardrop. Despite a weight well under 2,000 pounds, the Micro Max packs a full indoor floor plan complete with dining space for six adults, a kitchen, an entertainment center, and beds for three adults. Xtreme eschews the usual tailgate galley but adds on an entertainment center, BBQ grill rail and outdoor table mount for the best type of outdoor cooking and entertaining.

The last time we looked at Little Guy's wares was at the 2019 RVX show. Shortly thereafter, in Summer 2019, newly formed Xtreme Outdoors acquired Little Guy and parent company Liberty Outdoors' other assets. The new owner vowed to improve the quality and customer experience behind Little Guy teardrops and has continued building the Little Guy Max and Mini Max in Somerset, Pennsylvania. Little Guy founder Joe Kicos remains on as Xtreme's sales director.

Xtreme showed the first Little Guy Micro Max prototype not long after taking the reigns, and it debuted the production version at last month's Florida RV SuperShow. As the model name implies, the Micro Max is even smaller than the Mini Max, becoming the smallest of the Max lineup. Xtreme follows a strategy of making it more readily garageable but still comfortable and spacious at camp.

The Little Guy Micro Max camper includes a rear hitch receiver, shown here carrying a cargo tray Xtreme Outdoors

The Micro Max ducks down by nearly two feet in comparison to the Mini Max to meet its garage-ready objective, measuring 86.5 inches (220 cm) at its tallest point. It also drops 535 pounds (242 kg) of dry weight, down to 1,785 lb (810 kg) and 15 inches (38 cm) of length, stretching 15.9 feet (4.9 m) behind the tow vehicle. It's an inch narrower than the Mini at 6.7 feet (2 m) wide.

As with every camper, an addition in smaller, lighter construction necessitates a subtraction in living space and/or amenities. For the Micro Max, the main subtraction comes by way of the wet bathroom elimination, so buyers who must have a built-in indoor bathroom will want to stick with the Little Guy Mini Max or Max trailers.

A peek through the front window Xtreme Outdoors

For those that can live without a bathroom, the Micro Max still packs a spacious (for a teardrop), well-equipped cabin. The doorway belly that hangs noticeably lower than the rear frame works with the teardrop roofline to open up a comfortable entry door and a higher ceiling over the kitchen block where campers will be standing. At 5.8-feet (1.8 m) high, it won't be high enough for everyone to stand upright, but any added height would cut into the trailer's ability to roll into the garage.

The dual-burner stove, sink and 14-L Dometic absorption fridge on the main kitchen block are joined by a microwave on the full-height media console just inside the entry door. An overhead kitchen shelf and under-counter cabinet are joined by under-bench drawers and other storage compartments in providing storage space for cookware, dry food and kitchen essentials.

Cooking up dinner in the Little Guy Micro Max teardrop trailer Xtreme Outdoors

The higher-floored main dining area at the rear of the trailer is too low for standing, but that's not a big problem because it's laid out strictly for sitting and lying down. Two vis-a-vis benches seat four adults around the adjustable dining table, and the whole area converts over into a 60 x 75-in (152 x 191-cm) short queen bed at night. On the other side of the kitchen, the smaller front dinette seats two more adults or children and converts to a 20 x 75-in (51 x 191-cm) single bed, completing the three-person sleeping capacity. The family can all sit around the main four-person table or split up into adults' and kids' tables for larger dinner parties at the campground.

19-in TV on swivel mount Xtreme Outdoors

The Micro Max cabin also comes equipped with a swivel-mount 19-in TV over the rear dinette. Xtreme advertises the trailer as a 3.5-season design and packages in a heater, air conditioner and hot water heater as standard. There's no toilet, but there is an outdoor hot/cold shower.

The Micro Max looks more comfortable to spend leisure time in than the average bed-stuffed teardrop, but it's also equipped with outdoor living in mind. It brings a standard outdoor entertainment package with Jensen speakers and an exterior TV mount. A table mount and grill mount help campers create an outdoor grill station, making the Micro Max perfect for everything from chilling out at camp on a bluebird day to hosting a tailgate.

The all-new Little Guy Micro Max teardrop trailer comes with exterior attachments for a Lagun table and BBQ grill, creating an outdoor kitchen Xtreme Outdoors

Construction-wise, the Micro Max features a block foam-insulated, gel-coated fiberglass body with Azdel composite panels and a composite floor atop a tubular steel chassis. The 47-L fresh and 32-L waste water tanks are inside to prevent freezing.

The Little Guy Micro Max starts at US$25,060. Options include a 110W flexible solar panel, backup camera, and touring package with 3.5-in lift kit and off-road tires.

Source: Little Guy/Xtreme Outdoors

