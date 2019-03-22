The new RVX show may have been formed with the goal of attracting new, adventurous buyers (the crossover utility vehicle set, if you will), but it was still a sea of huge, lumbering mobile homes that won't be moving an inch without a big, diesel-gulping truck at the helm. Still, if you squeezed between the city-block-long motorhomes and triple-axle fifth-wheels, there were some small, affordable trailers that could actually appeal to those bright-eyed youths still interested in enjoying a little fresh-air camping, not just parking outdoors in a rolling McMansion. And though they were smaller in size and number, those lightweight, compact towables punched above their weight in terms of innovation, unique styling and cool features.