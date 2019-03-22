Gallery: Teardrops, rolling A-frames and other small camping trailers of RVX 2019View gallery - 93 images
The new RVX show may have been formed with the goal of attracting new, adventurous buyers (the crossover utility vehicle set, if you will), but it was still a sea of huge, lumbering mobile homes that won't be moving an inch without a big, diesel-gulping truck at the helm. Still, if you squeezed between the city-block-long motorhomes and triple-axle fifth-wheels, there were some small, affordable trailers that could actually appeal to those bright-eyed youths still interested in enjoying a little fresh-air camping, not just parking outdoors in a rolling McMansion. And though they were smaller in size and number, those lightweight, compact towables punched above their weight in terms of innovation, unique styling and cool features.
Coachmen Clipper Express 9.0TD
Coachmen is a Forest River, Inc. brand better known for some of those huge RVs mentioned above, but it also had an interesting little semi-teardrop on show. The Clipper Express 9.0TD (teardrop) blends the worlds of pop-up and teardrop trailers into one, towing along as a sharply angled teardrop but popping into a roomier hybrid at camp. That design does leave some fabric fluttering in the wind, but the hard sides effectively surround the bed, boosting weather resistance.
US RV manufacturers like to leave pricing to the dealers, so there was no pricing sheet slapped on this one, but a quick online search shows new 2019 model listings typically falling between US$6,000 and $7,500.
Taxa Outdoors Cricket Overland Edition
Taxa Outdoors used RVX to release refreshed versions of its three largest trailers – the Mantis, the Cricket and the Tigermoth. The Mantis got the most significant updates, but the Cricket received the meanest addition. The Overland Edition package equips the trailer for more serious, long-term off-road travel, bolting on a Tepui awning, wrenching in a 4-in (10-cm) lift kit for a total of 19 in (48 cm) of ground clearance, and cushioning the wheels with a Timbren Axle-Less suspension. Buyers can drop on rugged tires up to 33 inches and take the long way to camp.
Taxa's updated trailers were billed as "near-future concepts," so no pricing information accompanied them, but searching for the current 2019 Cricket yields listings between $27,000 and $38,500 – expect the Overland Edition to rock-crawl its way upmarket.
Little Guy Micro Max
Little Guy sizes its Max teardrop down again, and after last year's launch of the Mini Max, it has to go "Micro." The new Micro Max teardrop leaves a little more size and weight behind at the shop, with preliminary specs having it at 16.5 feet (5 m) long with 1,700 lb (770 kg) of dry weight. To accommodate that loss, Little Guy cuts out the wet bath and relies on a counter-side portable toilet cubby – not the most ideal place to go, but it should work out better than no toilet at all.
The Micro Max is still a prototype, so no MSRP or dealer listings are available yet. For reference, online listings for the larger 2019 Mini Max tend to hover between $22K and $25K.
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more