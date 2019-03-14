A second feature helping clear out cargo space for the drive is the power-lift top queen bed. The bed lifts away at the push of a button, lowering down when it's time to turn in. Essentially the primary bed, it can lower all the way down for a two-sleeper configuration or it can be set higher, working as a top bunk over the queen-size converted sofa bed to provide space for four adults. With this bed system, the trailer easily adjusts between couples' trips and family trips without losing the capacity to carry bicycles and other gear to camp.