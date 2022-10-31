Volkswagen hauls out the off-road goodies for SEMA 2022

Volkswagen is hitting the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show hard in 2022. Several custom builds and some showcases are on display this year, beginning with an SUV known as the Atlas Basecamp Camping Concept.

The vehicle starts as an Atlas SEL VR6 model, to which an H&R suspension upfit with Street Performance Adventure Lift coilovers and TRAK+ wheel spacers have been added. Custom flood lights, fifteen52 Traverse MX wheels, and all-terrain tires complete the off-road changes. A Thule Basket and Side Awning plus a prototype 2-in-1 Air Pump by NSV are added for camping and gear, along with a Full Display Mirror and security console safe by Tuffy.

Next up is a similar concept using the VW Taos. The Taos Basecamp Active Concept starts with a Taos SEL 4Motion model, which gets changes in the same way to its wheels, tires, and suspension. Base carrier bars and a bike rack from Volkswagen Accessories, along with Muddybuddy floor mats finish the job.

Similar to the Atlas Basecamp concept, this Taos Basecamp Active Concept showcases the options available for this smaller SUV Volkswagen

An interesting VW concept at SEMA is the ID.4 EV Drone Command Concept. It was created in collaboration with the Tennessee Valley Authority, a utility corporation which is working with Volkswagen on support vehicles. This concept is part of a year-long test using the ID.4 EV. It adds a drone command center to the electric car, making it a Mobile Drone Response Vehicle for emergency response scenarios.

A trunk-housed custom storage unit keeps the drone, its command center and accessories organized and ready to launch. Integrated recharging for the drone is built-in. A rooftop platform on the ID.4 serves as a launch and landing pad for the drone, which can be used to quickly scout areas during an emergency to pinpoint repair needs.

The Volkswagen ID.4 EV Drone Command Concept has the drone launching and landing off a rooftop platform of the EV Volkswagen

Alongside the TVA ID.4 is another ID.4, the ID.4 Accessories Concept, which showcases the available accessories for the new EV.

Staying with that theme, VW also has a GTI Accessories Concept with some Oettinger body styling components, 20-inch gloss-black wheels, eight-piston calipers, and ventilated cross-drilled rotors. H&R Street Performance coilovers lower the GTI's stance, while a color-matched roof box from VW completes the look.

The simple but interesting GTI Accessories Concept Volkswagen

That performance car segues into the Jetta GLI Performance Concept, which will be unveiled at SEMA 2022. Nearby as supporting cast are a 2004 Golf R32 and the 1993 Golf 3 A59 Prototype. That R32 won the hearts of many hot hatch enthusiasts, while the A59 took the FIA World Rally Championship in 1994.

The SEMA show opens in Las Vegas on November 1st.

Source: Volkswagen

