vw-golf
Articles related to the Volkswagen Golf hatch
Volkswagen has pulled back the curtain on its forthcoming Golf R, revealing the most powerful production VW Golf ever made, featuring notable power and torque increases on the outgoing model and new race-oriented drive modes for good measure.
The 2019 Golf GTI is the hot-hatch metric by which all others will be compared. Luckily, the Golf GTI Autobahn we drove lived up to expectations.
The VW Golf has been a benchmark hatch since its launch in 1974, but the seventh-generation model is up against increasingly tough competition from the likes of Ford and Renault. So VW has given the Golf a refresh, with a new touch-heavy interior and a prettier face.
Volkswagen has swept past Renault, Seat and Honda in the race for Nürburgring bragging rights, having lopped 1.42 seconds off the existing front-drive production Nordschleife record in a Golf GTI Clubsport S.
Amidst the aggressive expansion of the Golf range, Volkswagen has left one market untouched. The company has now moved to fill this racecar sized hole in the lineup by unveiling a 325 hp Golf designed to tackle the Touringcar Racer International Series.
The Volkswagen Golf is something of a sensible urban classic that few would regard as having any offroad credentials. That image may soon change as VW prepares the Golf Alltrack for its World premiere at the Paris Motor Show next month.
We’ve seen Volkswagen tease us with extreme variations of its iconic GTI now and again. Now the Golf R 400, a 400 hp AWD hot-hatch concept, boasting a top speed of 280 km/h (174 mph) and a blistering quick 0-100 km/h (62 mph) time of 3.9 seconds, has been unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show.
Competition improves the breed and an astonishing performance by a production specification SEAT Leon Cupra 280 in setting a new lap record for the Nurburgring has infused the pocket rocket market with new vigor. Now there are four legitimate contenders for the souped-up shopping-trolley crown.
Volkswagen has announced details of the Golf GTE, a plug-in hybrid version of its seventh-generation Golf GTI that promises fuel efficiency of 188 mpg.