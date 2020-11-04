VW wheels out 2022 Golf R, the most powerful production Golf yet

Volkswagen has pulled back the curtain on its forthcoming Golf R, revealing the most powerful production VW Golf ever made. With notable power and torque increases on the outgoing model and new race-oriented drive modes for good measure, the brand new Golf R promises plenty of fun in a familiar five-door package.

The 2022 Golf R is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine churning out 315 horsepower and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. These are increases of 27 and 30, respectively, over the last Golf R, and send the 2022 model from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.7 seconds, and onward to a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).

Like all previous Golf Rs, the new generation is all-wheel drive, but what’s new is the way torque is delivered across the axles. The 4Motion all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring allows for power to be selectively distributed both between the front and rear axles, and also between the two rear wheels. This works with the all-new Drift driver profile that allows for a little sideways action, though that's intended for track use only.

The VW Golf R 2022 is expected to go on sale in late 2021 Volkswagen

Also new is the Special driver profile, which was configured specifically for the Golf R’s final tuning runs at Nürburgring Nordschleife and allows for softer damping and better handling through the track’s undulating twists and turns. Also working in its favor on this front is a ride height 0.8 inches (2 cm) lower than the regular Golf and retuned multi-link rear and strut-type front suspension.

A six-speed manual transmission comes standard, while a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission is also available, which VW says proved up to 17 seconds quicker around the Nürburgring in Special mode testing.

A look inside the Golf R 2022 Volkswagen

Sunroof comes standard, while down below are 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels wrapped in summer performance tires, blue brake calipers, chrome-plated twin tailpipes and a high-gloss black diffuser on the rear bumper. Inside the cabin, meanwhile, is a 10-inch touchscreen display, digital instrument cluster, sports seats up front and a leather steering wheel with touch controls and haptic feedback.

While Lapiz Blue Metallic is the signature color for the Golf R 2022, it will also be available in Pure White and Deep Black Pearl Effect. It is expected to go on sale in late 2021.

Source: Volkswagen