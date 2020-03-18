© 2020 New Atlas
Light, sleek-looking e-bike is set to make some babies

By Ben Coxworth
March 18, 2020
There was a time when all modern e-bikes were pretty heavy, and they looked like electric bicycles. That's starting to change, though, as a number of lighter-weight "stealth" e-bikes have hit the market. One of the latest is the catchily-named Babymaker.

Whereas most e-bikes tend to be hybrids or mountain bikes, The Babymaker is an honest-to-goodness road bike. At a claimed weight of 32 lb (14.5 kg), it's relatively hefty compared to other non-electric road bikes, but quite light for an e-bike overall.

Designed by San Diego-based FLX Bike, it features an aircraft-grade aluminum frame with internal cable routing, a rear hub motor that provides five levels of pedalling assistance, and a 36V/7-Ah lithium battery located inside the down tube. One two-hour charge should reportedly be good for a range of anywhere from 15 to 50 miles (24 to 80 km), depending on the level of assistance and local topography.

A top assisted speed of 25 mph (40 km/h) is possible.

Riders choose between modes and check stats (such as battery charge) via a handlebar-mounted LCD control unit – FLX makes a point of stating that in order to keep things simple, there is no app. Along those same lines, there are also no gears. Yep, The Babymaker is a singlespeed.

Buyers can choose between drop or bullhorn bars, and between a chain drive on the Standard model of the bike, or a Gates Carbon belt drive on the Pro model. Additionally, the Standard features rim brakes, while the Pro offers Magura hydraulic discs. Both versions have smooth-rolling 700 x 28C tires.

Should you be interested, The Babymaker is presently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Assuming everything works out, a pledge of US$969 will get you a Standard model (planned retail $1,999), with $1,249 required for a Pro (retail $2,499).

You can see the bike in baby-making action, in the video below.

Source: Indiegogo

Introducing the Babymaker - The Worlds Sexiest eBike

