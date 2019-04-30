You can choose between six cycling modes through an app on your phone, with the most interesting one being a "self charging" mode. Using a tilt sensor built into the back wheel, the drive unit can be set such that it only assists you on uphill climbs and taking off from a dead stop, giving you help where you need it most. And it recharges the battery with regenerative braking, and also sips a bit of power from you when you're pedaling along the flat or going downhill. The company says if you leave it in this mode, you can get around indefinitely without ever charging the thing – obviously this will depend on the terrain, but it's a neat idea.