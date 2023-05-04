© 2023 New Atlas
Bicycles

Fabriga Modula ebike can be adapted to suit users' changing needs

By Ben Coxworth
May 04, 2023
Fabriga Modula ebike can be adapted to suit users' changing needs
The Modula in its one-up-one-down seating configuration
The Modula in its one-up-one-down seating configuration
View 5 Images
A close look at the Modula's truss-like aluminum frame
1/5
A close look at the Modula's truss-like aluminum frame
The Modula in its one-up-one-down seating configuration
2/5
The Modula in its one-up-one-down seating configuration
The Fabriga in its two-up seating configuration
3/5
The Fabriga in its two-up seating configuration
The Modula, all folded up
4/5
The Modula, all folded up
The Modula in its one-seat/cargo-nest configuration
5/5
The Modula in its one-seat/cargo-nest configuration
View gallery - 5 images

Cargo ebikes are a great alternative to cars, but the needs of an ebike rider can certainly change over time. That's where the Modula comes in, as it has a modular design which allows it to serve multiple purposes.

Recently unveiled at the Cargo Bike Summit in London, the Modula is made by Italian ebike manufacturer Fabriga. Its frame consists of three bolt-together sections: the fold-back steering compartment (basically the front wheel and handlebars), the motor compartment, and the tail.

While the steering compartment stays the same in all configurations, the motor compartment can be equipped with Brose motors of varying capacities, depending on how heavy a load is typically being hauled (i.e: kids vs. no kids). It can even be set up without any motor at all, if users just want a purely human-powered bike.

A close look at the Modula's truss-like aluminum frame
A close look at the Modula's truss-like aluminum frame

The tail is the really versatile bit, though.

Among other configurations, it can be set up with a large flat rear cargo deck; a long cargo area and a seat/rack over the rear wheel; two raised seats with running boards on which passengers can rest their feet; a low middle seat (for a toddler) and a raised rear seat (for an older child); or a single middle seat surrounded by a fold-out "cargo nest."

The Modula in its one-seat/cargo-nest configuration
The Modula in its one-seat/cargo-nest configuration

Although not much has been released in the way of technical details, some of the Modula's other features include mechanical disc brakes, internal cable routing, front suspension, plus integrated head- and tail lights.

Plans call for the Fabriga Modula to be officially released this September, with prices starting at €2,770 (about US$3,054).

Source: Fabriga via Yanko Design

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Bicyclesebikescargo bikeModular
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!