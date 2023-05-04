Fabriga Modula ebike can be adapted to suit users' changing needs

Cargo ebikes are a great alternative to cars, but the needs of an ebike rider can certainly change over time. That's where the Modula comes in, as it has a modular design which allows it to serve multiple purposes.

Recently unveiled at the Cargo Bike Summit in London, the Modula is made by Italian ebike manufacturer Fabriga. Its frame consists of three bolt-together sections: the fold-back steering compartment (basically the front wheel and handlebars), the motor compartment, and the tail.

While the steering compartment stays the same in all configurations, the motor compartment can be equipped with Brose motors of varying capacities, depending on how heavy a load is typically being hauled (i.e: kids vs. no kids). It can even be set up without any motor at all, if users just want a purely human-powered bike.

A close look at the Modula's truss-like aluminum frame Fabriga

The tail is the really versatile bit, though.

Among other configurations, it can be set up with a large flat rear cargo deck; a long cargo area and a seat/rack over the rear wheel; two raised seats with running boards on which passengers can rest their feet; a low middle seat (for a toddler) and a raised rear seat (for an older child); or a single middle seat surrounded by a fold-out "cargo nest."

The Modula in its one-seat/cargo-nest configuration Fabriga

Although not much has been released in the way of technical details, some of the Modula's other features include mechanical disc brakes, internal cable routing, front suspension, plus integrated head- and tail lights.

Plans call for the Fabriga Modula to be officially released this September, with prices starting at €2,770 (about US$3,054).

Source: Fabriga via Yanko Design

