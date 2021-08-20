Cyklaer ebike sports a rearview camera, removable motor and more

Last year, Germany's Storck Bicycles, Porsche Digital, and motor manufacturer Fazua teamed up with Croatia's Greyp Bikes on a new high-tech project. The result is the Storck Cyklaer ebike, and it certainly packs some interesting features.

First of all, as far as fancy-but-conventional doo-dads go, the Cyklaer sports a full carbon fiber frame and fork, a 1 x 12 SRAM Force AXS electronic-shifting drivetrain, DT Swiss G 1800 wheels with Schwalbe G-One tires, SRAM Force AXS hydraulic disc brakes, plus (on two of the three models) Busch & Müller head- and tail lights.

The rider's pedalling power is augmented by a Fazua Ride 50 Evation electric drive unit – this sits inside the down tube, and consists of both a 252-Wh lithium-ion battery and a 250-watt motor, the latter of which engages the crank axle inside the bottom bracket. It provides a top motor-assisted speed of 25 km/h (16 mph) and a claimed range of up to 120 km (75 miles) per charge. Importantly, the whole thing – both battery and motor – can be removed when the rider doesn't want any assistance.

The least urban of the Cyklaer models, the E-Gravel Cyklaer

The Cyklaer also features integrated front and rear video cameras. These can be used to share ride experiences with friends, or to record rides for legal use in the event of an accident. Additionally, utilizing a dedicated Porsche Digital-designed app, riders can view the rear camera's live video on their handlebar-mounted smartphone, allowing it to serve as a substitute for a rear-view mirror.

Among other things – such and navigation, speed and battery level – the app can also be used to track the 4G/GPS-enabled bike's whereabouts, should it get stolen. What's more, the phone can be inductively charged by the bike's battery while it's mounted.

Should you be interested, the Storck Cyklaer is now being offered in three models … and none of them are cheap. The least expensive of the bunch is the gravel-riding-oriented E-Gravel, which is priced at €6,999 (about US$8,187). The still-gravelly-but-more-urban-oriented E-Gravel With Streetwear, along with the flat-handlebar E-Urban With Streetwear, both go for €7,299 ($8,538).

Source: Cyklaer (German)

