If solving the problem of climate change was a 100-piece jigsaw puzzle, systems that suck C02 out of the air might make up one or two pieces. But as a warming planet and rising global emissions loom large, there are many who believe this unproven technology will have an important role to play – the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) among them. Climeworks is a Swiss company at the vanguard of this technology, and having just completed a year-long pilot project collecting C02 at the world's first negative emissions power plant, is rather optimistic about the way things are headed.