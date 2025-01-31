Review: Newest Roomba makes mopping and vacuuming even more hands-off

Much like airfryers, people feel very strongly about robotic vacuum systems – and in particularly those from iRobot, the US company that became the first to release an autonomous pizza-shaped self-cleaner with the Roomba back in 2002. But as someone who has only seen them stationary at friends' houses, my 'first time' with the Roomba Combo 10 Max was a surprisingly rewarding learning experience.

First of all, if you're familiar with the 10 Max's predecessor, the Combo j9+, you'll already be aware of its dual mopping and vacuuming functions, room mapping, app functions and features like its smart deep-cleaning mode (now called SmartScrub) and camera-based obstacle avoidance.

The vacuum is safe to use around pets and dogs, with advanced object avoidance iRobot

So what does the 10 Max bring to the table (or, more accurately, the floor)? iRobot has equipped this latest model with a self-emptying dock that will even attempt to wash and dry the mop pad, which means little dirty work for the user besides occasionally emptying the dirty water tray and filling up the clean one from the tap.

The circular unit itself is the same size as the earlier Combo j7+, at 13.3 inches (33.8 cm) in diameter and 3.4 inches (8.6 cm) tall. This makes it slightly smaller than the Combo j9+ at 13.7 inches (34.8 cm). The dock itself is, of course, larger, at 20.1 inches (51.1 cm) wide, 17.6 inches (44.7 cm) tall and 15.8 inches (40.1 cm) deep. This is a sizeable system for a room; you won't be sliding this dock under a bed. Bear in mind you'll need about 1.5 ft (46 cm) either side of the dock, and 4 ft (1.2 m) in front, free of obstacles, so the cleaner can return to the dock easily. It'll also need to be near a power source. The inner workings of the dock – tanks and trash bag – are hidden away behind a door. There's minimal hardware setup, as the design is quite intuitive.

The unit itself has safeguard sensors to stop it tumbling down stairs or off balconies, and a sturdy bumper (which it certainly needs), retractable wheels, a latched bin that flips out at the press of a button – all things you'd expect in one of these devices. Then, after charging up and connecting to your Wi-Fi via the phone app, it's ready to begin mapping the space and getting to work. Incidentally, if you have more than one level to clean, it can map the entire house but will require some help getting up/down stairs.

The undercarriage's rollers do an excellent job of removing pet hair from carpets and rugs iRobot

There are a few aspects to the 10 Max that I really loved. As someone sharing the house with a free-range rabbit whose coat was continually shedding through spring (a rather unique thing for bunnies subjected to wildly erratic temperature swings in 'four seasons in one day' Melbourne), I was in a continuous battle to clean it up. The 10 Max, with dual rubber brushes in the center of its undercarriage, was able to use these and some strong suction to effectively comb carpeted surfaces, pulling stubborn fur up from the depths of the threads that make up more plush-style carpets and rugs – something my standard vacuum could not do easily.

The space it was required to look after was a mix of hardwood, tiles, carpet and rugs, and the 10 Max felt designed for just this kind of setup. As you'd hope for a combo cleaner, it switches between surfaces in seconds, and its mop – a retractable wing that slots in neatly on top and automatically returns to sit plush with the undercarriage (wet side up) – knows not to venture onto any carpets. The SmartScrub function sees the unit apply pressure to a spot it deems in need of deeper cleaning and will go over the area, back and forth, a number of times. Don't expect it to lift up anything particularly stubborn, but it has no trouble with things like dirt from shoes (or plants). It also has a continuously spinning Edge-Sweeping Brush, which, for me, at times helped get into the corners or along edges of surfaces, and at other times seemed to be a slightly redundant feature.

Among its other strengths is its dirt-detection technology, identifying any problem areas to concentrate on and in turn saving battery life. It's also equipped with excellent obstacle avoidance, so there's no chance of it running over toes – yours or a pet's – clothing, or anything else that might find itself in its path. When it encounters potential objects, it'll snap a photo and notify you through the app. (I received quite a few photos of a bunny glaring at the camera.)

The app is the control center of the 10 Max, and while it's user friendly, it could probably do with more functionality integrated into it. You basically have three cleaning different modes – mop, vacuum or, you guessed it, both mop and vacuum – but I had trouble working out how to spot clean, say, just the large rug that had most human and bunny traffic. Still, it does enough and will alert you to any issues it encounters and keep you updated on where it is and what stage it's at, which is reassuring if you're running a cleaning cycle while out of the house. The system also works with Alexa-, Siri- and Google Assistant-enabled devices, where you can instruct it to clean certain areas. It will also identify different rooms (though my kitchen/lounge combo did seem to stump it) and you can tailor the cleans – for example, to have it wash the mop between each room – depending on your needs.

Beans is not sure about the new resident stealing all her fur off the rug New Atlas

The cons? As you'd expect, these guys are not quiet, so don't make the mistake I did and accidentally schedule regular early morning cleans on your day off; I was jolted awake one Saturday by it roaring into the bedroom and banging into a bed leg. Yet it's nonetheless quieter than my manual vacuum. It's also a big mobile unit. As such, it's still prone to getting stuck in nooks and it takes a while for it to work its way out. It's also not a subtle mover; there's no slow approach to corners or legs of tables, chairs or beds, it will most likely ram straight into them with the bumper until it works out its way along walls or around furniture. I imagine it would perform better in a larger, more open living space where it would spend less time having to navigate a rather tight maze. Still, the initial house-mapping mode is quick and thorough, and the more you use the machine, the better it gets to know its way around.

Finally, the AutoWash dock plays a big role in the operations, emptying the bin after clean, cycling out the water, and in general keeping the hub tidy. One of the new features is its ability to wash and dry the mop's replaceable fabric pad. Because the system only uses cold water, and unless you also have iRobot-branded cleaning products (the only ones advised for the system), the mop cleaning is a little haphazard. I had no issue with it, as it didn't impact subsequent mops, but some users might.

On full charge of its lithium-ion battery, you can expect it to power through upwards of an hour and a half of cleaning.

Ultimately, even though some Roomba devotees have been disappointed in this latest model, there are more things to like than dislike. And if you're considering your first autonomous house cleaner, it makes a solid case for selection. It all comes down to your needs and budget. My needs, in this sense, were pretty simple: To have a robot replace my job. Well, with cleaning, anyway.

As for the budget? You'll need US$1,399 (though iRobot currently has a special on the model, with it on sale at $999) if you're stateside, or AU$2,199 for the Roomba Combo 10 Max + AutoWash, however, iRobot offers free shipping for online purchases. After experiencing, for the first time, the joy of coming home to a mopped and vacuumed house, I can now see the value of the investment and also why fans feel so strongly about these smart gadgets.

In the meantime, here's a throwback to my other bunny, who is sadly no longer with me, taking a shining to the bunnysitter's earlier model Roomba in August 2024.

Flashback: My late bunny Harvey approving of his bunnysitter's earlier Roomba model in 2024 New Atlas

Product page: iRobot US, iRobot Australia