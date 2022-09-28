First 2-in-1 Roomba vacuums, mops, and keeps your carpet dry

iRobot has rolled out its first entry in the world of vacuum and mopping combination robots with what it says is the most advanced system of its type. The newly introduced Roomba Combo j7+ features a retractable mop head that swings up and out of the way, enabling the cleaning machine to seamlessly transition from hard floors to carpet while keeping things nice and dry.

The new robotic floor cleaner is the latest in Roomba’s j7 series, which includes a model introduced last year featuring a visible light camera to identify and avoid obstacles. That functionality carries over to the new flagship model, along with upgrades to the operating system that iRobot says will make it “smarter over time.”

The newly introduced Roomba Combo j7+ can both vacuum and mop iRobot

But the real point of difference is the 2-in-1 functionality. We have seen other robots geared for this kind of capability, but iRobot believes its model stands apart with an ability to smoothly switch from floor to carpet and back again. It also fully retracts the mop, rather than simply lifting it a little ways off the floor.

It does this with sensors that detect different floor types, which includes an ability to sense oncoming carpet. This enables the mopping mechanism to swing up and out of the way, locking neatly into the top surface so the Roomba can carry on cleaning without getting the carpet or rug wet. The company likens this to the way a convertible raises its roof, and in the demonstration videos it does seem impressively efficient.

Underside of the Roomba Combo j7+ with the mop head deployed iRobot

Other features include voice commands, and automated emptying functionality at the base station as seen on previous Roomba models. This enables the robot to continue cleaning on its own for up to 60 days. The Roomba Combo j7+ is priced at US$1,099 and available for presale now, with shipping to begin next month.

You can check out the promo video below.

Introducing the new Roomba Combo™ j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop.

Source: iRobot