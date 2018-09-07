The new Roomba is also smarter than its predecessors, with the ability to map and remember the floor plans of up to 10 houses, and the ability to recognize which room it has been placed in. With Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, users can simply say which room they want cleaned – for example, "Hey Google, clean the kitchen" – and the i7+ will make its way to said room and get down to business, automatically returning to its base station once done.