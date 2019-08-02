Crosscamp doesn't just envision its camper serving as a rolling vacation, or even as a motorhome + secondary household vehicle, but as a fully-functioning everyday driver that can have more fun than the average family car. The van is capable of quickly transforming from work commuter, to errand runner, to small project support vehicle, to family van, to motorhome and back, all thanks to its floor rail mounts. The rear cabinets and fridge remain permanently installed, but the kitchen can be removed to open up space for up to seven seats. All seats can remove just as easily, creating a compact but capable cargo van. Five seats come standard, and buyers can add the two extras optionally.