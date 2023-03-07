Get Masters ready with this home micro golf simulator, now $45 off

The highly-anticipated Masters Tournament is just around the corner. It's an exciting time for golf enthusiasts. What better way to immerse yourself in the world of golf than by improving your swing at home with a price-dropped golf simulator?

Consistent practice is key to becoming a better golfer, and the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim is designed to help you do just that. The device provides real-time metrics on club head speed and face angle at impact, allowing you to refine your skills whenever you want from the comfort of your home.

With an impressive reaction time of just 0.12 seconds, this simulator is perfect for quick rounds during your lunch hour. It seamlessly connects to your iOS or Android device or PC through its dedicated SLX app and is compatible with E6 Connect software integration. You'll be able to play 3D-rendered world-renowned golf courses in 4K resolution and get instant stats on ball speeds, spin rates, total yards, and much more.

The SwingLogic SLX MicroSim is also incredibly user-friendly. With a lightweight sensor that attaches to your swing stick or club, you can practice your swing whenever you want and simulate various conditions such as wind speed and green speeds.

Highly rated by customers, with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, many reviewers are impressed with its accuracy and ease of use. This makes it an excellent option for those who want to practice their golf skills in any weather condition.

Whether you're looking for more practice for becoming a proficient pro golfer or are just getting hyped up for the upcoming Masters Tournament, this simulator brings the golf course to you. Typically priced at $249, you can purchase the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim Home Golf MicroSimulator today for $204 — with no coupon necessary. But hurry, the sale ends on 3/15 at 11:59 PM Pacific.

