Score this new-to-you Microsoft Surface tablet for less than $200

Looking to invest in a Microsoft Surface Tablet but can't convince yourself to give in to the hefty price tag? You can always buy a refurbished unit. Not only will you save money, but you'll also help save the environment, too.

A note on refurbished tech: ditch the thinking that they have a defect or that they have poor longevity. Refurbished electronics are devices that have been either returned or salvaged and then undergone a stringent restoration process to work and look like new. You're not cheated out of your money with a refurb — you're still technically paying for a like-new item, except that you don't actually have to pay the same price as you would a brand-new unit. This new-to-you Microsoft Surface 3 Tablet then makes for a smart investment, and for a limited time, you can score it on sale for only $159.99.

Equipped with a quad-core Intel Atom x7-Z8700 processor and 2GB of RAM, this versatile device empowers you to cross off your deliverables without experiencing any downtime. It allows for multitasking without the lag, and with 64 GB of storage, you can store your essential data and more. Should you need more space, you can always slot in a microSD card to expand the memory to up to 200GB.

With a 10.8-inch full HD display that supports up to 4K at 1920x1280 resolution, you can watch movies, stream shows, and play games in stunning quality. You also have the option to connect to external displays thanks to the Mini DisplayPort and USB ports. Two USB 3.0 ports are also available for connecting to other devices, and a kickstand is built-in for easy viewing of media.

This tablet already comes pre-installed with Windows 10, rendering it compatible with most of the latest apps and software. Plus, with impressive battery life, you can enjoy continuous use for up to 10 hours.

This refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 normally goes for $594, but you can get it for only $169.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change