Capture stunning 4K content with this waterproof camera, now $50 off

You finally booked your dream vacation. Now it's time to capture all the adventures. The iJoy Visionne 4K Action Camera helps you take stunning high-quality videos and images in multiple formats while on land or sea.

While high-quality cameras can come with bulky constructions (and price-tags), iJoy Visionne produces excellent photos and videos in a pocket-sized body. Possessing an impressive 158° wide-angle shooting range, the camera seamlessly captures memorable moments with a bird’s eye view. With Hi-Def multiple recording formats (4K, 2.7K, 1080P, and 720P), a variety of shooting modes (standard, timing, automatic, and burst), and a lineup of video modes (slow motion, time-lapse, and loop), iJoy Visionne has plenty of content options. Plus, with a 30-meter range underwater waterproof case also included, you'll have the ultimate flexibility in different environments and terrain — helping you capture stunning footage anywhere and everywhere you go.

This multifaceted camera is compatible with microSD cards of up to 65 GB capacity and has a superb 2" Full HD touch screen display to preview all your exciting content, all in a small, lightweight body frame of 2.4" x 1.6" and .5 lbs. With automatic Wi-Fi connectivity, you'll be able to instantly share images and footage directly to any smartphone or tablet, allowing for on-the-spot social media sharing once you get the perfect shot. Other features include a built-in microphone, 7G lens, helmet mount, mount base, straps, bicycle stand, and more for all your outdoor adventures. It also makes an excellent gift for the outdoor enthusiast or avid traveler in your life.

While the iJoy Visionne 4K Action Camera is regularly priced at $149, you can purchase the camera today at $50 off — that's only $99.99. Take your content to the next level and produce beautiful imagery (without breaking the bank) with this impressive compact camera.

